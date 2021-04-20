The Android Police Newsletter has grown leaps and bounds since it first launched just a little more than a year ago, bringing our top stories and other unique content to thousands of inboxes every Sunday. This week, we're launching a series of giveaways exclusively for our free newsletter subscribers. Here's how you can sign up to participate.

From now through the end of the year, we're teaming up with some of our favorite partners to give away a variety of tech prizes exclusively through the Android Police Newsletter. We're kicking things off with a special four-week event with back-to-back contests spanning from this Sunday through May 16th. After that, we'll be hosting one giveaway a month for the remainder of 2021.

This weekend, Android Police Newsletter subscribers will have the opportunity to win a brand new Shield TV Pro from our friends at Nvidia. Not only does the Shield TV Pro run Android TV, it also pairs up nicely with GeForce NOW — the company's cloud gaming service that brings GeForce gaming to your favorite devices — which receives new games and updates every Thursday.

Sign up for the Android Police Newsletter to participate

Keep in mind that this contest series is only being published in our free weekly newsletter. That means in order to access the giveaway entry page, you have to subscribe to the newsletter here. This also means that instead of competing with our millions of Android Police readers, your name is being thrown into a hat of several thousand newsletter subscribers, drastically increasing your odds of winning. As an added bonus, we're also giving away free wallpapers in our newsletter every weekend.

So if you're not subscribed to the Android Police Newsletter, type your email address into the widget above, click the button, and look for the next newsletter to land this Sunday. Good luck!