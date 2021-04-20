To put it bluntly, the wearable market on Android isn't in a great place. Companies like Samsung and OnePlus have switched to using custom operating systems for their respective watches, with varying degrees of success. Meanwhile, Qualcomm shipped its newest processor for smartwatches last June, but it's still only found in one device. For that very reason, the TicWatch Pro 3 remains the single Wear OS watch worth buying today. If you already have it on your wrist, a new update brings some solid improvements to help make it that much better.
Although this latest software is primarily made up of smaller changes and bug fixes, TicWatch Pro 3 owners also get a handful of fresh features. This version brings along a new theater mode and weather tile, an enhanced screen brightness layout, and the ability to disable the Google Assistant shortcut from the power button. Mobvoi's update also includes a bunch of optimizations, offering smoother scrolling and better performance from the Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset. Throw in a few bug fixes for do-not-disturb mode and charging, plus March's security patch, and this is a great improvement to the only viable WearOS device in 2021.
Mobvoi began pushing this update out to watches yesterday in stages, but barring any unexpected crashes, it should be available to every owner by April 24th. While you wait, check out the complete list of patch notes over at the TicWatch Pro subreddit.
