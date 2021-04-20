Nothing is more frustrating than misplacing your phone's charger. While you might be able to scrounge around the house to find a replacement, it probably doesn't have all the features you need. Every modern charger should support basics like USB-C and fast-charging, but if the only option you've found is an old Samsung adapter from the Galaxy S5 days, you'll be lucky if your phone finishes charging by the morning. Keeping a spare or two around is a must, and thankfully, you can grab Aukey's Minima USB-C charger for just $8 today at Amazon.

With folding prongs and a small cube design, this adapter is perfect for throwing in a backpack. Although there's only a single USB-C port, it still manages to output 20W of power supporting fast charging and Power Delivery. It's not limited to phones and tablets — any PD-compatible device, including the Nintendo Switch, can draw a charge. Whether you're replacing an outdated USB-A plug or just looking for a spare, it's hard to beat this tiny brick.

To get the best deal, head to Amazon using the link below, then make sure to clip the coupon before adding it to your cart. You'll save an extra 22% on an already-low price, bringing the total down to just $8 before tax. At this price, stocking up on one for every room might not be such a bad idea.