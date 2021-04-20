While T-Mobile has the latest Samsung and OnePlus smartphones on offer, it also sells its own brand of REVVL handsets that are aimed at the budget segment. One of these phones, the REVVL 4+, has now received the Android 11 update.
This is the phone's first major update since it was announced back in August 2020 with Android 10 out of the box. Apart from all the usual Android 11 goodies, the update (version 2C5X) also introduces the March 2021 security patch, as noted by a user on Reddit. If you haven't received the update yet, head over to Settings > About phone > Software version to check for it.
T-Mobile REVVL 4+: The Pixel 4a lookalike
The more affordable REVVL 4 and the higher-end REVVL 5G are yet to receive Android 11 and there's no word from T-Mobile on when we can expect them to be updated. It's safe to assume that they should also receive it pretty soon, though, so keep a look out.
