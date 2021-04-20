This story was originally published and last updated .
The Galaxy S21 series debuted with One UI 3.1, an updated version of Samsung's software skin that contained several new features, such as Google Home controls in the notification panel. Shortly after the S21 started to ship, Samsung began to update older devices with One 3.1.
Although some features will remain exclusive to the S21, this is still a substantial update, especially for devices that were updated straight from One UI 2.5. The Tab S6 Lite has also received its Android 11 update, but that tablet has only gotten One UI 3.0 so far. The devices currently running One UI 3.1 are:
Galaxy S10 series
- Unlocked
- AT&T
- Verizon
Galaxy S20 series
- Unlocked
- T-Mobile
Galaxy Note10 series
- Unlocked
- AT&T
- T-Mobile
- Verizon
Galaxy Note20 series
- Unlocked
- AT&T
Galaxy Z series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy Z Flop
- Galaxy Fold
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
Galaxy A series
- Unlocked
- AT&T
- Verizon
- Galaxy A50 (One UI 3.0)
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A71
Galaxy Tablets
- Unlocked
- Galaxy Tab S5e
- Galaxy Tab S6
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (One UI 3.0)
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S7+
- AT&T
- Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G
- Verizon
- Galaxy Tab S6
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S7+
One UI 3.1 has now arrived for the Galaxy A31 and T-Mobile Note10 series.
