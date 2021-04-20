Redmi is well-known for making attractively-priced smartphones, and while its focus is on the budget segment, it has also made phones with flagship specs in the past. Now, the company is betting on a gaming phone — part of the Redmi K40 series — that's debuting in China later this month.

An official teaser on Weibo gives us our first look at the phone, which doesn't shy away from being extra like all other gaming phones. It has a dedicated gaming mode slider that pops up the retractable shoulder buttons (similar to the Black Shark series) and reveals hidden lights in the camera module — because is it even a gaming phone without the lights?

The Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Version (machine translated) will debut in China on April 27, and it's anyone's guess whether the phone will make it to other markets. While the teaser doesn't give away any specifications, a previous report (via GSMArena) does give us something to chew on.

It's expected to have a 144Hz AMOLED panel and be powered by the Dimensity 1200 SoC, which was announced only a couple of months ago. With support for 67W fast charging, this might be the fastest-charging Redmi phone yet, and the 5,000mAh battery shouldn't take more than an hour to juice up.