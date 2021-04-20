If you didn't think Motorola's G series was confusing enough, the Lenovo-owned company has now announced two more phones, the Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion. While the naming situation is a bit muddy, the products are competitive and clearly meant to go up against the popular Redmi Note 10 Pro series in India.

The phones have a lot in common, but there are two major differences — the G60 has a 108MP primary camera, whereas the G40 Fusion maxes out at 64MP. The selfie cameras differ, too, with the former sporting a 32MP sensor and the latter having a 16MP shooter.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 732G processor is at the helm for both, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. Both phones feature a 6.8-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. However, unlike the Redmi Note 10 Pro, they only have a single bottom-firing speaker.

The Moto G60 and the G40 Fusion have polycarbonate backs.

Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G RAM G40 Fusion: 4GB/6GB | G60: 6GB Storage G40 Fusion: 64GB/128GB | G60: 128GB Display 6.8-inch IPS LCD panel, FHD+ (2400 x 1080), 120Hz refresh rate, hole-punch display Battery 6,000mAh, 20W charging Front camera G40 Fusion: 16MP f/2.2 | G60: 32MP f/2.2 Rear cameras G40 Fusion: 64MP f/1.7 wide + 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide + 2MP f/2.4 depth | G60: 64MP f/1.9 wide + 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide + 2MP f/2.4 depth Connectivity Hybrid Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 OS Android 11 Dimensions G40 Fusion: 169.6 x 75.9 x 9.7mm, 225 grams | G60: 169.6 x 75.9 x 9.8 mm, 225 grams Ports USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Colors Dynamic Grey, Frosted Champagne (G60 only) Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

One of the key selling points of these Moto G phones is that they ship with ad-free Android 11, something many competitors in India don't offer. A beefy 6,000mAh battery that can be charged with the included 20W adapter should allow for more than a day's worth of use. Other highlights include a 3.5mm headphone jack, water repellent design, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The Moto G40 Fusion is priced at ₹13,999 (~$185) for the 4GB+64GB variant while the 6GB+128GB version costs ₹15,999 (~$210). You can get the 6GB+128GB variant of the Moto G60 for ₹17,999 (~$240). The phones will be available on Flipkart from April 27 and May 1, respectively. There's no word on an international launch just yet, but we're expecting that Motorola will bring these phones to other markets at some point.