I'm not here to kick dirt on the grave of old-school wired headphones. There was plenty to love about them, like affordability, solid sound quality, and a lack of charging. But wires have their own fair share of issues — just ask anyone who's had earbuds yanked out of their ears while passing by a door handle. Switching to Bluetooth headphones keeps things simple, and you don't have to spend a lot of money for a great experience. If you're ready to upgrade, Aukey has four excellent pairs of wireless earbuds on sale today to choose from at Amazon.

Three of these models are true wireless earbuds, and they're all great choices with unique designs. All three feature Bluetooth 5, USB-C charging, and water resistance, perfect for casual use or hitting the gym. The EP-T10s are the real highlight here — for only $20, you get seven hours of battery life out of the case and wireless charging. That said, you can't go wrong with any of these sets.

If you'd rather keep a wire around your neck to stop yourself from losing each bud, Aukey's EP-B56 earbuds are magnetic and offer up to 10 hours on a single charge. Not bad for just $17. You can check out all four pairs in detail below.

If you're looking to buy the EP-T10s, enter code KOROZKE8 at checkout. For the other three, just clip the coupon on the store page before adding it to your cart. Not every storefront is offering these deals, so if the discount isn't showing up for you, make sure the correct seller is selected.