As things stand, Samsung is your best bet if you're looking to buy an Android tablet. The Galaxy Tab A7 makes for one of the most compelling choices in the budget segment. However, if you want to save even more money and don't mind slightly lesser specs, you may want to wait for Samsung to announce a cheaper variant in the coming months — the Tab A7 Lite.

We've already heard a bit about the upcoming model and now — courtesy of @OnLeaks — we're getting a good idea of what it will look like. The Tab A7 Lite bears a resemblance to the A7, but the renders show noticeably thinner side bezels. There's a single 8MP sensor on the back which is an upgrade from the 5MP camera on the A7. However, the selfie cam (which is arguably more important on a tablet) has a puny 2MP resolution.

OnLeaks further reveals that the phone will have a stereo speaker setup — one each at the top and the bottom — and a 3.5mm headphone jack. He also corroborates a previous leak that suggested the tablet will have a smaller 8.4-inch display and a "slim metal design."

As for the launch, the A7 Lite is expected to be announced in June alongside the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite.

Note: The main image depicts the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7.