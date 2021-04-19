Samsung has a new Bluetooth keyboard to show off, and it hopes it's the last one you'll ever buy. It might actually be worth a look, assuming you're interested in a single travel-sized keyboard for your desktop, tablet, phone, and whatever else you can think of. The Samsung Keyboard Trio 500 apes recent designs from Logitech and Anker with a triple-device quick switch function, but it's build from the ground up with the company's DeX software in mind.

Taking a glance at the Trio 500, you might mistake it for an Apple Magic keyboard, or an Anker design built along the same lines. But the function row has a few extra tools included, on top of the usual device one, two, and three switches. It has a function button to activate DeX, the desktop-style interface for Samsung phones and tablets, and three quick app launch functions. Naturally both of those features only work on a Galaxy device compatible with DeX.

Previous Next Previous









Next

The keyboard also has pretty much everything it needs to work with Windows, MacOS, Android, and iOS, thanks to an ANSI layout. The keyboard was revealed on Samsung's Levant site in both black and white options, and presumably it'll get a wide rollout following the upcoming Unpacked event. No price or date was listed.