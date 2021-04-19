Remember Samsung's Galaxy Z Premier service, that thing they launched when they announced the super-expensive Galaxy Z Fold back in 2019? It's still around! Yeah, weird, right? Initially promoted as an upper echelon of live, 24-7 technical support, Samsung has expanded it into a suite of owner benefits for its most expensive devices. Including desserts, apparently.

Samsung's press release says that owners of the Galaxy Z Fold, Z Fold 2, and Z Flip now have access to a full year of complimentary FoundersCard membership, up from six months. FoundersCard is, quote, "a private membership club designed for entrepreneurs that provides hundreds of benefits across business, shopping, travel, fashion and more." Translation: it's discounts on rich people stuff for people who don't need discounts on anything, plus the occasional cocktail party.

That's nice. But what caught our attention is that Samsung is also sending owners of said phones free dessert. Just sending it to them, in the mail, for them to eat. Now that's how ya get headlines, Samsung!

The press release says that "Galaxy Z owners nationwide can enjoy an exclusive item from a Michelin Star restaurant shipped directly to their home." The first item is DANIEL of New York City, which is apparently quite fancy indeed. Chef Daniel Boulud's "exclusive dessert box" includes madeleines and canelé (French cookies and pastries) valued at $75.

To get your free dessert, just open the Z Premier app on a Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Fold2, or Galaxy Z Flip and redeem the promotion. It isn't clear if the benefit expires after you redeem it once, as Samsung says that DANIEL is "the first restaurant" featured in the promotion.