The first-gen Galaxy Chromebook didn't exactly set the world on fire, even with its spicy red paint job. While it's sleek and stylish, and its 13.3" 4K AMOLED touchscreen is jaw-dropping, paltry battery life in early reviews made it a constant target for discounts. If you can live with a short runtime, today Samsung's selling it for less than we've ever seen before: Just $499.

That's half off the original retail price, and hundreds less than we've seen thus far, for the model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It's powered by a Core i5 10th-gen Intel processor (a good step up from most Chromebooks), and features a reversible hinge, two USB-C ports, a stylus with a built-in bay, a MicroSD card slot, and a fingerprint sensor built into the power button. It even has a secondary webcam on the keyboard deck, if you feel like taking photos tablet-style. Samsung is selling this new unit with the full aluminum chassis in Fiesta Red or (if you're boring) Mercury Gray.

Samsung replaced this model with the Galaxy Chromebook 2 in 2021, dropping the expensive AMOLED display for a 1080p QLED screen, and either a Celeron or i3 processor. It's a much cheaper and more practical design, and is probably selling a lot better, since those compromises (and more chunky body) resulted in much better battery life. But if you still yearn for the stylish opulence of the original design, you're unlikely to find it from a primary seller for much longer.