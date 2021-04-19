If you love to live on the bleeding edge of software releases, and also prefer Microsoft's flavor of Chromium browsers to Google's, then I have good news for you. The Canary build of Edge is now available on the Play Store, the better for the big M to test out its newest features on a wider subset of users. Go grab it now if you're so inclined.

For the uninitiated, "canary" builds are newer and less stable than even beta builds, as in "canary in a coal mine." Chrome users know that the Canary build of the browser is the way to try out the latest and often most interesting additions, with the tradeoff that the builds tend to crash and show annoying bugs on a more regular basis.

The initial release on the Play Store doesn't say which version Edge Canary has been posted, but on my Pixel 5, it's 91.0.859.0, the same release version as Edge Canary on Windows. (It differs wildly from the standard Edge release on Android, currently version 46.) An early tester says that the "send to device" function is broken, the "read aloud" feature is janky, and that auto-fill from third-party password managers isn't working.