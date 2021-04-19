This Thursday is Earth Day, an annual event designed to push all of us as a society to help make the world a cleaner, more environmentally-friendly place. You can celebrate the occasion by doing your part in your community, whether by picking up trash along the street or keeping the lights off a little longer each day. No matter how you choose to help out, you can also take part by using one of these super weird new Earth Day-themed wallpapers from Google.

You can find these exclusive backgrounds in the Styles and Wallpapers menu on Pixel, as long as you're running a Pixel 3 or newer. Since all three artwork pieces were commissioned by Google — and drawn by artist Jeremyville — they're locked to its phones. However, you might have some luck using a modified version of the Google Wallpapers app made available last year. You can also download and save 1080p copies from this tweet, though obviously, they won't be quite as sharp as what you'll get from the actual source.

If you have a compatible Pixel phone and you're interested in seeing if these backgrounds fit your style, you'll find them under the "Curated Culture" section of the wallpaper selection menu. This new artwork joins the six pieces previously released for International Women's Day and Black History Month.