Searching for websites you know you've saved or seen somewhere in Chrome can be a bit of a hassle despite the handy history overview, accessible via the overflow menu in the top right corner of the interface. When you search through it, it only gives you a chronological view of all the sites you've ever visited, without taking into account if a page is currently opened in a tab or saved as a bookmark. An upcoming feature is supposed to change that. It's called Memories and takes all these factors into account when you use it to search through your browsing history.

As TechDows reports, Memories is live in the latest under-development version of Chrome 92, currently in the Canary channel, and it's still a little hard to access. It only appears once you've activated a development flag (under chrome://flags/#memories), and you need to type chrome://memories in your address bar to access it. Once you're in, you'll see a page that looks pretty similar to the history overview, but with a focus on search. It recommends a few terms that you might be looking for, shows your latest tabs, tab groups, and bookmarks, and gives you a small selection of your Chrome history. Supposedly, this structure will remain intact as you start searching, potentially giving you more relevant results before you need to dive too deep into your chronological history.

Image: TechDows.

According to its description, the flag should be available on Mac, Windows, Linux, Chrome OS, and Android, but when we tested it on Chrome Canary for Android, we just received an error message when we tried to access chrome://memories. It looks like Memories is only available for desktops for now, but that might change before Chrome 92 goes stable in July. It's unclear if Memories is supposed to replace the current browsing history look, but we wouldn't be surprised if it eventually does.