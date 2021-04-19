Only a few days have passed since Fitbit's newest wearable leaked, showing off a style-focused fitness tracker designed to look more like jewelry than any of the company's other gadgets. If you've been counting the days to an official announcement, wait no longer. The Fitbit Luxe is here, made to help users keep an active lifestyle without losing out on fitness tracking. With several new bands and metallic colors to choose from, the Luxe brings a premium experience to your workouts.

Fitbit describes the Luxe as a "fashion-forward" wearable, a far cry from its Sense and Versa 3 flagships. As last week's leak showed, this new design pulls its inspiration from the Inspire 2, but with a softer, rounded shape that better resembles real jewelry. The Luxe is the thinnest gadget the company has ever shipped, lacking any hardware buttons whatsoever to keep a slim profile while keeping around a small AMOLED touch display.

While it might not look like your run-of-the-mill Fitbit, it does offer all of the usual features. The stress management tools first seen in last year's Sense are here, as are heart rate, skin temperature, and sleep tracking. A future update will bring oxygen saturation monitoring to the Luxe, though it won't be available at launch. Fitbit promises five days of battery life on a single charge, which should make tracking your sleep score easy without worrying about charging overnight. Finally, support for Fast Pair on Android means you should be up and moving in no time once the Luxe is in your hands.

If the standard look isn't premium enough for you, you can upgrade to the Fitbit Luxe Special Edition. Made in partnership with jewelry brand Gorjana, this version includes a Parker Link bracelet in the box. If you want to swap after purchase, several optional bands — including silicon, leather, stainless steel mesh, and the Parker Link bracelet itself — will also be available for purchase.

A "virtual try-on experience" is coming to retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Kohl's, Target, and more at launch. While you can't actually put it on, you can preview how the tracker will look on your wrist using augmented reality by scanning a QR code. The Fitbit Luxe is up for pre-order now for $149.95, while the Special Edition version can be pre-ordered for $199.95. Both trackers ship later this spring and include a six-month trial of Fitbit Premium for improved tracking metrics.