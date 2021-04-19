Facebook isn't exactly the world's most beloved company these days. While billions of people still use the site daily — not to mention Instagram and WhatsApp — there's also a significant chunk of users who would love nothing more than to leave the social network behind. To its credit, Facebook is making it a little easier to transfer your posts and notes from the site, expanding on its already-existing data exporting tool in a new update.

Starting today, users can head to Facebook's settings menu to activate these new transfer tools. Posts and notes can be exported to Google Docs, Blogger, and WordPress, making it easy to archive and store your content on external platforms. Exporting photos and videos to apps like Google Photos and Dropbox was already supported, but this new inclusion makes it easier to get your most valuable content off the site without leaving anything behind.

If you want to try it out, head to your profile's settings menu to get started. Select "Transfer a Copy of Your Information" from the "Your Facebook Information" tab, then choose between photos, videos, posts, and notes before exporting. Multiple transfers can be active at once, so don't worry about which you pick first. Depending on the platform you choose, you may have to grant permissions to Facebook to transfer your data.

Although this tool is limited to just three external apps right now, the company hopes to expand its supported data types and partners in the future. If you've been waiting for an easy way to export your posts to another app before leaving Facebook for good, your day has finally arrived.