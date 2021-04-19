Welcome to Monday, everyone. It looks like it was a packed weekend for sales, and so I have more than a handful of standouts to share with everyone, including a few highlights. First up is The House of Da Vinci, an escape room game that singlehandedly popularized the genre on mobile. Next up is 911 Operator, an enjoyable simulation game where you'll fulfill the role of an emergency operator. Last but not least is She Sees Red, an enthralling crime-based choose your own adventure. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 34 temporarily free and 43 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Vegetables Cards PRO (Learn English Faster) $1.69 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Calculator Locker: Hide Photos & Videos + Applock $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Recce - Navigation & Planning $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Recover Bin: Restore Deleted Photos, Videos & PDFs $7.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Speed Camera Radar (PRO) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Website Shortcut Maker - URL Shortcut Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Dungeon Corporation P : (An auto-farming RPG game) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Dead Bunker 4 Apocalypse: Zombie Action-Horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fill Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fruit Pop Saga $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grow Zombie VIP - Merge Zombies $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- King of Defense Premium: Tower Defense Offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neo Monsters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- One Line Deluxe VIP - one touch drawing puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword - Shadow Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- The House: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Underwater Knife Hit - Throw Knife Hit Target $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Final Castle Defence : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hero Knights (idle RPG) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kamikazee Dice Score Card $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lazy Sweet Tycoon - Premium Idle Strategy Clicker $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Legend of the cartoon $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Orgi - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Rugo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Stony Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Christmas Wallpaper 🎅🎄 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Glass HD - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Roui - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Glass Neon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lumbre - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel Pie 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Plax - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wallpapers Gallery - HD Wallpapers & Backgrounds $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- 4K Camera - Filmmaker Pro Camera Movie Recorder $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Learn French from scratch full $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn German from scratch full $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Spanish from scratch full $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mushrooming $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neutron Audio Recorder $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- 3D Geeks 🤓: Premium License for 3D Printing $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Notes $3.49 -> $2.39; Sale ends in 6 days
- AlmostTI - TI Calc Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- KReader PRO: kindle read all formats (no Ads) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- RE Equalizer Music Player $2.75 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SkySafari 6 Pro $39.99 -> $26.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Ashworld $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Worms 3 $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 112 Operator $7.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- 911 Operator $6.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- BE-A Walker $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Counter Terrorist Agency $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Legacy of Elaed: RPG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- QuizBash - Party Games in Your Pocket! $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Radio Commander $6.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Space Battle $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Age of History II Europe $4.29 -> $2.69; Sale ends in 6 days
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Chess Coach Pro $9.49 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Earthlings Beware! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mystic Pillars: A Story Based Puzzle Game $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- She Sees Red - Interactive Thriller $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The House of Da Vinci $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dragon Castle: The Board Game $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hot Guns $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Potion Explosion $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Similo: The Card Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Twisting Art - Puzzle Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Pixel 12 Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- MIU! 3D - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
- Oxigen McLaren - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Oxigen McLaren 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- Aivy - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Corvy - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Lenyo Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Space Wallpaper 4K Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
