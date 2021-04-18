The latest OnePlus phones are pretty good, but their ever-climbing price tags have a lot of brand devotees seeking alternatives. Amazon's closeout site Woot offers one today, and today only: last year's not-quite-flagship, the OnePlus 8. This new, unlocked version of the phone comes in fetching Glacial Green and only in the 8GB RAM, 128GB model, but it's only $419.99. That's a steal for a well-made 5G phone based on the Snapdragon 865 platform.

This isn't the absolute cheapest we've seen the OnePlus 8: last week B&H offered it for $400. So the price for new units of the OP8 seems to be dropping pretty quickly now that it's a full refresh behind (two, if you count the 8T mid-year model). All that being said, the OnePlus 8 is still a hell of a lot of phone for just a bit over four Benjamins. Its triple rear camera system isn't quite up to the standards of Google or Samsung, and it lacks the wireless charging of its big brother the 8 Pro. But its 90Hz curved screen with a hidden fingerprint sensor is fantastic, and Oxygen OS (recently updated to Android 11!) is among the best manufacturer customizations of Android on the market.

This deal is one of Woot's daily promotions, which means that it's valid for today (Sunday, April 18th) only. If you're interested, you might want to get an order in even faster: Woot's best deals have a tendency to go out of stock well before the listing actually ends at midnight, US Central time.