Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today's list is broken up into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha titles, you're covered. This week I have a fresh JRPG remaster from Square Enix, a braindead survival zombie game, and a fantastic 2D puzzle-based platformer. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the last week.

Best Games

Titles that offer fair pricing, enjoyable gameplay, polished interfaces, or are intriguing

Evan's Remains

Evan's Remains is an enjoyable puzzle-based platformer that offers slick pixel art. While the controls can take some getting used to, the puzzles are indeed fun, not to mention challenging, and the story isn't half-bad either. While it would be nice to see controller support added to the title, as is this is a mobile game that's easily worth $5.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 apiece

Super Ball Jump: Bounce Adventures

Super Ball Jump is an enjoyable platformer that uses a slingshot mechanic for movement. Simply pull back on the character in the opposite direction you'd like to move, and then let go. Not only does this control scheme work well on mobile, but it should be familiar to anyone that's ever played Angry Birds. This way, just about anyone can pick up Super Ball Jump and understand how to play, which means it's reasonably accessible while offering skill-based content that's enjoyable to play through. Best of all, this is a free release, so there's no reason not to give it a try.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Access Code Zero

Access Code Zero comes from o3one kinetics, and while you probably haven't heard of this developer, they make some enjoyable platformers for mobile. This is the dev's latest platformer, and much like their previous work, it's a pixel-based affair that plays a lot like a Metroidvania title. This means the game is built around exploration. So if you're looking for a solid platformer this week that offers an enjoyable challenge, Access Code Zero is that game.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Kiddobox - Preschool & Kindergarten Learning Games

Kiddobox is a learning game for children, and it's totally free to play, which means parents won't have to worry about in-app purchases or advertisements ruining their child's experience. There's a range of games to explore, so mainly this title offers a bunch of mini-games, all built around subjects like learning the alphabet. It's a simple title with a simple setup, which is why it's perfect for children entering preschool or kindergarten.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Average Games

Titles that may not be the best-of-the-best, but still offer fun and interesting mechanics

SaGa Frontier Remastered

Android Police coverage: Square Enix has another really expensive, really old RPG coming to Android

The remaster for SaGa Frontier is a mixed bag. Sure, Square updated the graphics, plus controller support and cloud saving are included, and yet the entire game is letterboxed, and the UI is absolutely atrocious. I don't know why Square continually cuts corners in its ports and remasters, and I especially don't know why the company thinks it's a good idea to charge so much for products that are clearly half-assed, but here we are all the same. Perhaps if Square actually supported its premium mobile releases, such a high price would be easier to swallow, but the company has a horrible track record in this regard. The game itself is fun, but if history is a judge, then I wouldn't expect further support on mobile beyond the title's launch.

Monetization: $24.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Mediocre Games

Titles that are buggy, unpolished, or offer aggressive monetization

The Walking Dead: Survivors

Android Police coverage: The Walking Dead: Survivors meanders onto Android as a free-to-play release

The Walking Dead: Survivors is a cash grab from a no-name developer. Ideally, branded games like this use their brands to get downloads, which then result in people spending money on the game. So as expected, the content within stinks. This is basically a tower defense game with extra steps, and those extra steps result in a slow grind, that is unless you continually pay money to alleviate the game's many false roadblocks. This is why the game contains a stamina system, multiple currencies, and a wide range of options to purchase currency in the in-game store. The Walking Dead: Survivors was built with a purpose, and that purpose has absolutely nothing to do with players having a good time.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Devil Book: Hand-Drawn Action MMO

Devil Book is a new MMO that sports hand-drawn graphics. The art is indeed fantastic, though the game struggles since it's still pretty buggy. Interestingly, you'll have control of three characters, allowing for a bit of strategy when creating your team. Still, the launch has been pretty rough, so I'd give this game a month or two before jumping in, plus the monetization stinks.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

RAGNAROK : PORING MERGE

Ragnarok games are a dime a dozen on mobile, so Ragnarok Poring Merge's arrival hardly comes as a surprise. So far, reviews have not been kind, all thanks to boring gameplay and repetitive music. Sadly it would appear the developer couldn't be bothered to spend money on creating an enjoyable title, and so this release is filled with cut corners for what is basically an idle game. That sure didn't stop the dev from filling this release with in-app purchases, which is why this game is a blatant cash grab utilizing a popular brand to pull in a few more suckers.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $89.99

DISGAEA RPG

Disgaea is a well-known brand among SRPG enthusiasts, but Disgaea RPG isn't a strategy game. It's a gacha game. It may boast RPG mechanics, but let's be real here, no skill is required to play this game. You'll win matches until you don't, and then it's time to grind. Sure, grinding should be familiar to any Disgaea fan, but if you're really looking for the best Disgaea experience on mobile, this title already exists. It's known as Disgaea 1 Complete, and even though the price is high, I'm not kidding when I say the mobile version is the best version currently available, thanks to a wide range of QoL improvements that can't be found in any other version. So I'd recommend skipping Disgaea RPG and jumping right into Disgaea 1 Complete (if you have the funds to spare).

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Play Together

Play Together is a social game where you can join your friends in playing a bunch of different mini-games. Sadly this is a free-to-play release, and so it's monetized to the max. After all, why create a social product unless you can sell items to your users to show off with in order to enforce FOMO amongst the player base. So far, there are 17 games to explore, though it's pretty clear the social stuff like decorating your character and their pet takes the primary focus, and so grinding is a prerequisite to unlock these decorations.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Grow Titan.io

Grow Titan.io is a battle royale game where you'll grow large in size the longer you stay alive. This is nothing new for an io game, and the graphics are pleasant enough. Sadly there is an idle mechanic where you can grow your character while not playing, which kind of defeats the entire purpose of a battle royale. And if that's not bad enough, this uninspired release is packed with in-app purchases, because as we all know, games you don't even have to play are much better when you've sunk hundreds of dollars into them for no reason other than bragging rights.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Darkfire Heroes

Last year Rovio purchased the studio that created Darkfire Heroes and then changed the studio's name to Rovio Copenhagen. So now Darkfire Heroes is a Rovio property, not that it's any good. The game has finally been released worldwide, and it's basically a gacha game where you'll collect heroes to take on an endless amount of foes through strategic battles. Reviews are already pointing out that this title is pay-to-win, so plenty of false roadblocks await you to ensure that you spend money on this skinner box. So yeah, Rovio's still treading water, but with junk like this, you have to wonder how long they'll be able to keep it up.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

SMASH LEGENDS

Smash Legends is a new free-to-play cross-platform game, and it plays similarly to Brawl Stars, but instead of ranged attacks, you'll brawl with melee attacks. I suppose the selling point is that the game supports cross-platform play, and thanks to short matches, it lends itself well to mobile. Still, the game isn't balanced well, especially when it comes to rewards, so those that pay will have an easier time than those who don't.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Dragonicle

Dragonicle is a generic MMORPG, and it's not shy about this, which is why every player is provided a pop-up upon installing the game to pay to skip to max level. That's right, the developer of this game recognizes that nobody wants to grind, and so you can pay to skip this grind. Of course, if a game is created to ensure playing it is as annoying as possible, I see no reason to start playing in the first place.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $117.65

WTF Game Of The Week

Titles that make you say "WTF"

Be a Hero!

Be a Hero is an absolutely ridiculous game, which is why it's our WTF title this week. First off, it looks no better than the laziest asset flip. The graphics are downright awful, embarrassingly so. Then there's the gameplay. If you can call it that. You'll have a few options at your disposal to avoid a dangerous situation, but the choices make no sense, and the results from these choices don't either. This is why you can take a bottle of pills to stop a large truck from running over a baby since popping pills is somehow a correct answer. Honestly, there's nothing redeeming about this release. Oh, and if you're thinking about installing this, watch out, as I noticed the game overheated my phone when I left it idle. This is more a title for pointing and laughing, not for playing, which is why it's a perfect WTF listing.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

