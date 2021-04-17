After all these years, Google still doesn't inform its customers if Play Store games offer controller support. Worse yet, the developers rarely do either. This means gamers are left to their own devices to figure out which games support the feature, and so I'm here to help where I can. Today's roundup offers 35 top-tier Android games that include controller support, newly updated for 2021. So if you have a hankering for quality Android games that can be played with physical controllers, this roundup is for you.

Games

Dead Cells

I figured why not start today's roundup with a bang, and so I've placed the newly-released Dead Cells at the top of today's list. This is easily one of the best roguelike platformers released in the last few years, and the Android port is simply fantastic. You can select from 30fps, 60fps, and unlimited FPS in the game's settings, and there is also an HD graphics option, which means no matter your device, the game should run great. Having spent plenty of time putting this game through its paces, I can confidently say it runs like butter at max settings on high-end devices. Best of all, controller support is indeed included, which is where this game shines, thanks to its precise controls.

Monetization: $8.99 / no ads / IAPs $3.99 apiece

DOOM

DOOM pretty much started the FPS genre, and so many hold the game dear to their hearts. While I'm sure there are more than a few of you out there that would prefer to run the game through an emulator, Bethesda's official release on Android is a worthwhile port of the classic to mobile. Sure, the music sounds slightly off, but the touch controls are on point (thanks to a recent fix), and the support for Xbox and PS4 controllers is a welcome sight indeed. The game even supports keyboard and mouse controls, which makes this an excellent release for Chromebook users. Of course, if you're looking for the second game in the series, it's available on the Play Store for the same price as the first.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is a classic Metroidvania title from Konami, and its launch on the Play Store came as a bit of a shock to everyone, especially since it's available for $2.99, which is a fantastic deal. If you've yet to play SotN, it's a beautiful 2D platformer that offers non-linear platforming-based gameplay, so exploration is definitely encouraged. The primary campaign should take around eight or nine hours to beat, and since this port supports physical controllers, it's a perfect title for today's roundup. Seriously, don't sleep on this one. It's a classic for a reason.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Sky: Children of the Light

Sky: Children of the Light took its time making its way from iOS to Android, but the wait was well worth it. This is a third-person exploration game that's similar in style to the developer's previous work, such as Journey and Flower. This means exploration is the key to success, and thanks to the game's co-op multiplayer aspects, you can explore the title's seven levels with a buddy or two quite easily. You can even play with a controller, which is great for tablets. Now, this is a free-to-play release, and in-app purchases are included, but they are hardly necessary to enjoy the game. While this can be a demanding release, you can still play on a low-end device, thanks to a bout of performance improvements that were released in 2020.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

GRID™ Autosport

If you're looking for a console-quality racer, GRID Autosport is it. The game arrived on Android at the tail end of 2019, and you can purchase the entirety of the title for $10. If you've yet to play this racer, it mixes many racing styles, ranging from dirt tracks to city streets, and of course, there are a plethora of cars to choose from. In comparison, most racers on Android are free-to-play, and so they often contain questionable monetization systems. Best of all, the game offers a 30-hour campaign, controller support, and exceptional graphics. What's not to like?

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Brawlhalla

The easiest way to describe Brawlhalla is to call it a Smash Bros. clone, since the gameplay is pretty similar. At its core, this is a free-to-play platformer brawler, and so the title contains a cash shop for cosmetics as well as an optional Battle Pass subscription that will net users extra rewards over free players. The game itself is best played with an external controller (my preferred way to play), though touchscreen controls are in the mix and can be adjusted in the title's settings. All in all, the Android port of Brawlhalla holds its own, and thanks to cross-play support, you can easily play against your friends no matter their platform of choice.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $5.99 - $49.99

Grimvalor

Grimvalor is an impressive hack and slash platformer. Not only does the game offer superb graphics, but it's also a premium release. This means you can expect physical controller support, and you can even test out the title's gameplay without going out of pocket since the first act is totally free. There's a reason the game's reviews have remained positive following the original release on the Apple App Store in 2018, and rest assured the Android port looks and plays just as great as it does on iOS.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $6.99 a piece

Oddmar

The developer behind Leo's Fortune created a more in-depth platformer called Oddmar, and it's a gorgeous game that improves on everything first fleshed out in Leo's Fortune. This means the game controls incredibly well with touchscreen controls, though if you prefer physical controls, you can bring your own controller to the party. Much like Grimvalor above, you can play through the first chapter of this game for free to get a feel for its mechanics. If you like what you see, you can purchase the entirety of the title through a single in-app purchase. Trust me. The game is well worth the asking price.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.49 a piece

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is a farming and life simulator, a niche genre with a strong fanbase. You can easily spend hundreds of hours in this game. Sure, things start simple enough by planting a few crops and maybe raising a chicken or two, and that's all well and good if you prefer to play at a casual pace. But if you're really looking for a game with some depth, not to mention an endless campaign, then Stardew Valley is my top choice in today's roundup, especially since the game supports gamepads reasonably well. While I can't say the controller support stacks up to the console versions of the title, for the most part, the Android port controls just fine.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Call of Duty®: Mobile

When it comes to mobile first-person shooters, Call of Duty: Mobile is one of the best FPS games on the platform. While I can't say I'm a fan of the title's questionable monetization, loot boxes, and premium pass, the shooting feels great, especially when running and gunning through your favorite stages with a controller. Thankfully, the touchscreen controls work well enough on their own, but there's nothing quite like physical controller support when precision is needed. Sure, the included controller support doesn't quite stack up to the mobile version of Fortnite or the console versions of CoD, but it's still better than being limited to touch controls in a shooter.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Portal Knights

Picture a game like Minecraft, but it comes with a story mode. Now take a look at the pics for Portal Knights. Yep, this game takes the tried and true voxel-based survival gameplay of Minecraft and adds in an RPG-themed story that will surely provide its players with an added purpose. As you would expect of a port for a console game, controller support is included out of the box, and it works exceptionally well. You can still build all manner of crazy structures if that's your jam, but you can also take on a few boss fights or venture down into an enemy-filled dungeon. The choice is entirely up to you, which is why this game is so well-reviewed.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / IAPs $0.99 apiece

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap is a console-quality port, and it began its life as a 1989 Master System game. In 2017 the original title was remade for modern consoles, and thanks to its newfound popularity, DotEmu brought the game over to Android in 2019, complete with physical controller support. More or less, the game is a classic 2D platformer, and you can switch on the fly from the old pixel-based graphics to the new hand-drawn art, which is a really cool feature. As you would expect of a lovingly made port, this is a feature-packed release that sports more bells and whistles than I can list, but honestly, I simply love this game because it's a fantastic platformer.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Grand Mountain Adventure: Snowboard Premiere

Hands down, Grand Mountain Adventure is the best winter sports game on Android. Originally the title arrived on Android as a testing release, and over time its developer has added lots of new stuff, such as snowboarding, twin-tip skis, new mountains, a plethora of new tricks, controller support, and a leaderboard for those looking to compare race times. Best of all, this is a free-to-play release that offers the first mountain for free, which makes it easy to decide if you like the game before you spend any money on the title. Rest assured, Grand Mountain Adventure is indeed worth the $4.99 in-app purchase that unlocks the entirety of the game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.49 - $6.99

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

Dandara is a wonderful Metroidvania title, and it has been updated to the Trials of Fear Edition, which brings with it a new ending, a new boss, new areas, and new weapons. The game, of course, supports touchscreen controls as well as physical controllers, and you better believe the controller support will come in handy since this is a challenging 2D platformer. So if you're looking for a Metroidvania title that isn't randomly generated while offering a solid challenge out of the box, then make sure to check out Dandara.

Monetization: $5.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Disgaea 1 Complete

If you love tactical RPGs, then Disgaea 1 Complete is what you're looking for. The Android version is a port of the remaster that made its way to consoles in 2018. The title's graphics have been improved over the original Disgaea: Hour of Darkness, and controller support is included. Plus, the newly-added touchscreen controls work well too. Cloud saves are also in the mix, and really, the only problem with this release is the fact that it costs $33, but what you get in return is currently the best version of this SRPG in existence, thanks to a wide range of QoL features that you won't find anywhere else.

Monetization: $32.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Oceanhorn ™

Oceanhorn is one of the older releases in today's list, but it still stacks up. More or less, it's a game that heavily borrowed the style from the Zelda series, and so it plays similarly. This means you'll venture out into a colorful fantasy world to solve puzzles and fight enemies, and as you can see, the title's graphics are exceptional, plus the game supports physical controllers as well as the Shield TV, which makes this a great game to play from the comfort of your couch with a controller in hand.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $5.49

STAR WARS™: KOTOR II

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II took a long time to get here, but now that six years have passed since the first title in the series was released on Android, I'm sure plenty of gamers are eager to know if the port of the sequel stacks up. It's fantastic. After testing diligently on an OP8 and Tabs S7, it's clear the game is optimized well. On top of this, physical controllers are supported out of the box. You can even unlock the framerate, which is handy for devices that support high framerates. I'm telling you, it's a great port, and it's a heck of an RPG too. Knights of the Old Republic II offers a minimum of thirty hours of content that could easily stretch into a hundred.

Monetization: $14.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Terraria

Much like Minecraft, Terraria hardly needs an introduction. Sadly Terraria has had a bit of a bad rap on Android, thanks to years of neglect from the dev, but luckily the game was completely rewritten for mobile, and this new version works wonderfully and is still receiving updates. As you would expect of a monumental update, it brought many new features, such as physical controller support, reworked touchscreen controls, 800 new items, an expert mode, and new biomes. And again, much like Minecraft, LAN co-op is supported, which makes this an extremely deep game to dive into if you're looking for some enjoyable co-op play with friends.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

LIMBO

LIMBO started its life on the Xbox, and it's now considered to be one of the best indie platformers out there. It's a game that's so creepy that it will give you recurring nightmares, but the thing is, the game's atmosphere and puzzles are what make it so great, which is why many up-and-comers have copied this title's black and white formula. Still, I find it's best to stick with the original, and for a good reason. LIMBO is easily one of the best indie platformers currently available on the Play Store, though this could change if the developer ever decides to bring its followup Inside to the Play Store. Here's hoping my gaming prayers will one day be answered.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Space Marshals 2

Space Marshals 2 is billed as a space-based tactical combat game, and it exudes a healthy dose of Western aesthetic. The game plays out in a top-down view, which is why tactical decisions are so important. So while Space Marshals 2 plays a lot like a twin-stick shooter, you'll have to think about your placement and attacks accordingly if you want to make it out of each session alive. Luckily gamepads are supported, which makes precision input that much more comfortable, something essential when playing through the more hectic levels in this tactical shooter.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $5.99

Dadish 2

The original Dadish has found its way to many of my roundups over the last year, and that's simply because the platformer offers plenty of fun. So it makes sense that the developer would want to follow up that success quickly while the iron was still hot, and so Dadish 2 is a quality sequel that landed earlier this year. This time around, you can expect to tool around in vehicles, with all new enemies in the mix along with new bosses to take down. Heck, the game even supports physical controllers. Honestly, it doesn't get much better than this, so make sure to check this one out if you love platformers.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.49 apiece

VVVVVV

VVVVVV took the popular inverse gravity idea and built an entire game around it. But unlike the shallow endless-runners on the Play Store, VVVVVV is a no-frills, hardcore platformer where the main mechanic works by changing your blocky character's gravity orientation on the fly, forcing you to think in three dimensions. As you can see, the game offers very little in the way of art, though you better believe this is a challenging release. Basically, this is a platformer that pretty much requires a controller if you want to make it to the end.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Reckless Racing 3

My love for Reckless Racing 3 is endless, and seeing that this is a release from 2014, I can confidently say it has aged very well. Sure, it hasn't been updated in ages, and yes, it's a paid game that also contains in-app purchases, but none of this matters as you're flying around corners in your favorite vehicle. First and foremost, the game's controls are spot on, whether you want to use the touchscreen controls or a physical controller. After all, there's a reason the game still retains a 4.5-star rating after all of this time. So if you're looking for a top-down racer on Android, Reckless Racing 3 is still as good as it gets.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $18.04

The Deer God

The Deer God is an atmospheric platformer where you'll play as a deer. If this premise seems odd, it certainly is, but the rock-solid controller support and the stunning pixel graphics make it well worth checking out for just about any 2D platforming fan. What's interesting is that you'll also get to play as other animals, which is where the game's reincarnation mechanic comes in. This mechanic is what keeps the game's movement and combat fresh. You'll also have to solve a series of puzzles that help to flesh out the title's vibrant world. Just keep in mind that The Deer God is a short game, and so it can be beaten in under 3-hours.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Crashlands

Crashlands is an amusing sci-fi game that offers a ton of exploration and crafting. You'll also get to tame wild creatures and build up a home base. This particular setup is not unlike Don't Starve, but without all the monochrome dreariness. There are over 500 craftable items in this game, and the skill-based combat is definitely ideal for play with a physical controller. Best of all, cloud saving is included, which means you can pick up where you last left off, though you'll have to use a Butterscotch Shenanigans account to sync your progress, which may be inconvenient if you typically rely on Google's Play Games support for such things.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Sproggiwood

Sproggiwood is a PC and console release that was ported to Android in 2015, and it's easily one of the better roguelikes on the platform, not to mention one of the best looking. It's also a deep game, sporting many different classes and enemies, so a single play-through should take at least eight or nine hours. The game also offers an enjoyable sense of humor, and thanks to its controller support, you can opt for precision controls once the gameplay starts getting hectic.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Teslagrad

Teslagrad is a fabulous indie puzzle-platformer that offers hand-drawn art, a unique steampunk story, and enjoyable platforming gameplay. The game's touch controls work fairly well, and there's also physical controller support, should you need it (you probably will). The title's gameplay resembles that of a Metroidvania, so expect to pick up plenty of new skills as you wind your way through the game's gorgeous steampunk environments.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty

It felt like it took forever to see Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty arrive on Android, but luckily this remaster was released on the Play Store at the tail end of 2017. Two of the later games in the series were already available on Android at the time, but hands-down, the first Oddworld is still my favorite, especially now that it offers HD graphics. More or less, this is a puzzle platformer, so much of your time will be spent rescuing your fellow Mudokons by directing them towards the game's many portals. As you would expect, a ton of obstacles and enemies will stand in your way as the savior of your species, which is why exploration is the key to success. So if you love games like Another World, Prince of Persia, and Flashback, then you should definitely check out Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Don't Starve: Pocket Edition

Don't Starve: Pocket Edition is the Android port of the popular 2D survival game. If you're familiar with Crashlands, this is the game that inspired it, though it offers a much darker theme. Just like Minecraft's survival mode, you'll spend your time collecting materials, building a base, and fighting enemies, and should you die, you'll get to do it all over again and again and again. Some may say this is a repetitive setup, though I'm sure there are more than a few of you out there that love endlessly grinding. Luckily this grind is made that much easier thanks to the game's built-in controller support.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Roblox

Roblox is basically a platform where people can create games that can then be played by the userbase. As you can imagine, this is a popular game with kids, much like Minecraft. It's also a multi-platform title, which means you can easily play with friends no matter their platform of choice, and it also means controller support is in the mix. While the in-app purchases can be pretty ridiculous, you can still have a good bit of fun without spending a dime.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.49 - $199.99

The Swords of Ditto

Action RPGs are a dime a dozen, but one of the more recent releases from Devolver Digital is The Swords of Ditto, and it's a port of a quality PC and console game, which means this is a premium release. The game's cartoon graphics are superb, and the included music is very pleasing, though the title's touch controls were pretty rough upon release. Luckily the devs added in a digital analog-stick for character movement, which really improves upon the original design, and if you're simply not a fan of touchscreen controls, this port also contains physical controller support, which is definitely my preferred way to play the game.

Monetization: $5.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Thimbleweed Park

Point-and-click adventure games are one of my favorite genres on mobile, and Thimbleweed Park is a fantastic port of one of the best adventure games created in the last few years. Most likely, this is because the original developers behind some of the best adventure games ever made, such as Monkey Island and Maniac Mansion, are behind this release. The port runs wonderfully on Android, and the included controller support is just as good as it is on PC and consoles. So if you're looking for a fresh trip down memory lane with the added bonus of an X-Files-like theme, Thimbleweed Park is an excellent choice.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Death Road to Canada

For those of you that remember playing the original Oregon Trail, imagine if someone made a similar game, but it revolves around a zombie outbreak. Well, that's precisely what you'll get with Death Road to Canada, a game where you can bash zombies left-and-right anytime you leave your vehicle. The premise will see you and a pack of your compatriots try to make your way to the Great White North. You see, Canada is rumored to be zombie-free, but the trouble is that you'll have to survive long enough to get there. While the game's touch controls are accessible, the inclusion of physical controller support is welcome. Late-game content is going to require a lot of precision, and the last thing you want is to fiddle with touchscreen controls as hordes of zombies are actively trying to kill you.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

GTA: Chinatown Wars

Rockstar Games offers more than a few of its classic titles on the Play Store, but I have a soft spot for the spinoff title initially released on the Nintendo DS when it comes to the Grand Theft Auto series. There's just something about the old-school top-down view in Chinatown Wars that really appeals to me, and I have to admit, this stylistic choice lends itself well to mobile, probably because the game started its life on a mobile system. You can still expect to find all of your favorite mechanics from the mainline titles, and controller support is definitely included, though there is a heavy emphasis on dealing drugs in this release, which means it's not a great game for kids. But if you're an adult looking for a deep action game with adult themes, GTA: Chinatown Wars is a fabulous choice.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Minecraft

Minecraft is so popular it hardly needs an introduction. It's a top-rated voxel-based survival game that features tons of building mechanics, and of course, you can play with a partner locally over a LAN connection or even jump into an online server by connecting through an IP address. You can do so with the included controller support as well as the game's touchscreen controls. For the most part, this title is a sandbox affair, so you are free to do as you please, whether you want to jump into the survival mode or dive into a creative session.

Monetization: $7.49 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99