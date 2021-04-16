Google's rumored Pixel Buds refresh has been leaked to hell and back. We already know the company plans to make them cheaper than previous models, possibly by removing the swiping gesture for volume control. You don't need to wait until I/O next month to get Google's true wireless earbuds at a more affordable price. The latest-gen Pixel Buds have hit an all-time low at multiple retailers, making today the perfect opportunity to upgrade your headphones.

These are some of the best TWEs you can buy right now, offering a comfortable in-ear design, excellent gesture and voice controls for playback and volume, and a wireless charging case. While our review from last year does highlight some of the drawbacks of Google's latest earbuds — including limited battery life — it's much easier to overlook negatives at this price point.

If you're looking to grab a pair of Pixel Buds, they're available from Best Buy, B&H, and Google's own shop for just $129. That's $50 off the usual MSRP, a total steal for headphones as good as these. It's unclear how long this sale will run, though B&H is advertising limited stock on its site, so don't hesitate if you're interested. You can buy your next pair of earbuds using the links below.