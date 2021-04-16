Welcome to Friday, everyone. We have a stacked list of sales today, including a few standouts I'd like to highlight. First up is Swim Out, an enjoyable puzzler themed around the act of swimming. Next up is Bad North: Jotunn Edition, a charming strategy roguelike that's easily worth the current sale price. Last but not least is This Is the Police, a gritty simulation game where the line between right and wrong is often blurry. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 14 temporarily free and 37 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Fast Video Splitter for Whatsapp status $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Memorize: Learn Korean Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tcamera (Teacher's Camera) $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
Games
- Alice : Lost Pieces $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (BUFF) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- FASTAR VIP - Shooting Star Rhythm Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Healing Matching Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Survival Derby 3D - car racing & running game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- G'Luck! 🍩 2D platformer game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- iLinear ⭐ Mind Challenge ⭐ Draw Your Path $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Jumpies 3 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Color Metal - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Salpicons - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Glass Black - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- aWallet Cloud Password Manager $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Pocket Note Pro - a new type of notebook $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stellarium Mobile PLUS - Star Map $19.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Default App Manager $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Iron Marines: RTS Offline Real Time Strategy Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- cress pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Swim Out $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Clouds & Sheep Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Guns'n'Glory Heroes Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- This Is the Police $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CHAMBER $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kathy Rain $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kingdom: New Lands $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kingdom Two Crowns $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SiNKR 2 $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super64Pro (N64 Emulator) $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Whispers of a Machine $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flockers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Jack in Space - educational game $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Penarium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sheltered $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Escapists: Prison Escape $6.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Worms 2: Armageddon $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- One UI 3 Black AMOLED - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- PinkLine Icon Pack : LineX Pink Edition $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- PurpleLine Icon Pack : LineX Purple Edition $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Tessa Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Nova Dark Icon Pack - Rounded Square Shaped Icons $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Dock 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flat 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- FluOxigen - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- FluOxigen 3D - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mix Ui - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sonnambula - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
