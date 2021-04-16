If you got an email today that explained your American Express card had been removed from Google Pay on your phone, you aren't alone. The issue stems from an expired certificate, and though it doesn't seem to affect all phones or Amex account holders, reports of the issue are widespread. Re-adding the cards back to your Google Pay wallet may work, though experiences vary, and Google is working on a fix.

Several American Express customers have reported receiving emails similar to the one depicted above, explaining that their American Express cards have been removed from Google Pay on their phones as a payment option. And true to the email's words, the cards themselves have also disappeared from the Google Pay app.

At least one of us here at Android Police has also run into the issue, notified via an email received at around 4 AM ET on 4/15 — which seems to be when the emails started going out, according to reports. Interestingly, not all phones with American Express cards in Google Pay seem to be affected. For one of us that ran into the issue and received the notice, only a OnePlus 9 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra had the offending card removed, though the card remained a payment option on other Android devices.

Although the reason for the issue wasn't originally known, Google has since confirmed to Bleeping Computer that the problem stems from an expired certificate, and a fix is coming:

"Earlier today we discovered that American Express cards of some of our users got automatically removed from Google Pay due to an expired certificate. We are working to fix this and people will be able to add their cards back soon." - Google spokesperson

Paired with this explanation, Bleeping Computer extrapolates that an expired TLS certificate could be to blame, interfering with communications between Google and American Express.

In the meantime, re-adding the card to Google Pay worked fine for us here at AP, and some other reports also claim success, though it isn't a reliable fix for others.