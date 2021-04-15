In this fast-paced world, some of us prefer speeding up and watching videos to save the most valuable resource we have — time. Most audio and video streaming services offer a way to do this, and now YouTube TV is also picking up this handy feature.

The web client lets you control the playback speed, and the interface and functionality are similar to that of YouTube's. Currently, you can set the speed to 0.25, 0.5x, 1.25x, 1.5x, and 2x, but there's no option to set a custom speed. Obviously, you'll only be able to control the speed of content that's not livestreaming.

One of our readers spotted the feature on the YouTube TV app for Microsoft Xbox too. Unfortunately, it seems like the Android client is yet to pick this up.

The video speed feature seems to be in testing right now because not everyone has received it; either that or it's rolling out slowly. For what it's worth, a Reddit post suggests Google has been experimenting with this on its mobile and web clients for a few months now.