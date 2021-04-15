Smartwatches tend to cost a pretty penny. Even budget offerings still manage to run into triple digits, and with the state of wearables on Android, it's a tough price to justify. If you're just looking for a way to track your fitness and view notifications without needing your phone, Samsung's Galaxy Fit2 is a fantastic Fitbit alternative. It's already a steal at its usual $50 price, but now you can start counting steps and calories for an all-new low of just $30 at Amazon.

Released just in time for the holidays last year, Samsung's Galaxy Fit2 is a basic activity tracker that syncs with your phone to deliver a smartwatch experience far cheaper than the competition. It includes a grooved band designed to keep your wrist from getting sweaty and features a bright 1.1" AMOLED display for tracking runs and checking texts. Automatic activity detection means you can start working out without having to swipe through menus, and since it's water-resistant up to 50m, swims count towards your burnt calories too.

Samsung rates the battery at up to 15 days on a single charge, which is perfect for actually monitoring your sleep instead of powering up overnight. Unlike some of the company's newer accessories, the Fit2 works with all Android devices, so you don't need to have a Galaxy phone to take advantage of this deal.

Only the scarlet Fit2 is on sale; the standard black version will still run you the usual $50. It's hard to find a cheaper fitness tracker than this — especially from a mainstream manufacturer — so if you're interested, make sure to pick one up before they're gone using the link below.