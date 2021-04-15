Samsung has been on an impressive run putting out pair after pair of true wireless earbuds in the past year or so. The benefits to you, the consumer, that comes along with that run are the discounts that inevitable drop in. We've got some today for the long-lasting Galaxy Buds+ and the noise-canceling Galaxy Buds Pro.

The Galaxy Buds+, which we have reviewed here, packed plenty of punch for a $150 set of earpluggy bits. They provide for decent, low-latency listening at lengths of up to 11 hours per cycle. The charging case, which can be topped off via USB-C or Qi wireless charging, is able to provide for up to one extra cycle.

You don't have to pay $150 for these bad buddies, though — Best Buy has them for $100, the lowest price we've seen since August.

If you're willing to spend a little bit more for some active noise canceling, the Galaxy Buds Pro are your way to go. Dual drivers per bud, better audio codecs, the mics have some great pick-up, and, if you've bought a top-end Galaxy smartphone, the ability to use the buds' mics for video capture.

They were already fighting off Apple's AirPods Pro with a starting price of $200, but weren't readily available on sale after weeks on store shelves. Verizon recently had people buy two pairs at a time to unlock savings. The good news now is that you can buy just one pair (or up to three) from Woot today for $165 — the best single-pair price we've seen and a couple bucks short of that Verizon deal per unit. The offer lasts through 10 p.m. PDT or until stock runs out.