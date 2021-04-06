This story was originally published and last updated .
Samsung started updating some of its international devices to the March security patch last week, and now distribution is reaching unlocked devices in the US. As well as improvements to security, the update includes One UI 3.1, bringing with it a plethora of new features from the Galaxy S21 series to older phones.
One UI 3.1 rolled out to carrier models of the S20 last month, so it's nice to see it arrive for the unlocked Galaxy S20 as well. This is a big update for S20 users, bringing wireless DeX, Google Home integration in the devices tab, and more. Sadly some features will remain exclusive to the S21, including the long-requested Google Feed integration on the home screen.
With the March rollout in full swing, we should see the latest security patch arrive on other devices soon, and we'll keep this page updated as it happens.
Galaxy S9 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy S9: QP1A.190711.020.G960USQU9FUB5, released March 10th
- Galaxy S9+: QP1A.190711.020.G965USQU9FUB5, released March 10th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S9: G960USQS9FUC2, released April 8th
- Galaxy S9+: G965USQS9FUC2, released April 8th
Galaxy S10 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy S10: RP1A.200720.012.G973USQU5GUBH, released March 16th
- Galaxy S10 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G977UVRU6FUC1, released March 24th
- AT&T
- Galaxy S10e: RP1A.200720.012.G970USQU5GUBH, released March 16th
- Galaxy S10: RP1A.200720.012.G973USQU5GUBH, released March 16th
- Galaxy S10+: RP1A.200720.012.G975USQU5GUBH, released March 16th
- Galaxy S10 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G977UUCU6FUBF, released March 23rd
Galaxy S20 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S20: G981U1UEU1DUB7, released March 1st
- Galaxy S20+: Build number unavailable, released March 1st
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: Build number unavailable, released March 1st
- AT&T
- Galaxy S20: G981USQS1DUB8, released March 22nd
- Galaxy S20+: G986USQS1DUB8, released March 22nd
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G988USQS1DUB8, released March 22nd
- Verizon
- Galaxy S20 FE: RP1A.200720.012.G781VSQU2DUC1, released March 16th
- Galaxy S20+: RP1A.200720.012.G986USQU1DUBB, released March 22nd
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S20: G981USQU1DUB5, released March 21st
- Galaxy S20+: G986USQU1DUB5, released March 21st
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G988USQU1DUB5, released March 21st
Galaxy S21 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy S21: RP1A.200720.012.G991USQU1AUB3, released March 4th
- Galaxy S21+: RP1A.200720.012.G996USQ1AUB3, released March 4th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G998USQU1AUB3, released March 4th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S21: G998USQU2AUB5, released March 8th.
Galaxy Note9 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQS8FUC3, released March 29th
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQS8FUC2, released March 30th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Note 9: N960USQS8FUC2, released April 1st
Galaxy Note10 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note10: RP1A.200720.012.N970USQU6FUBH, released March 16th
- Galaxy Note10+ 4G: RP1A.200720.012.N975USQU6FUBH, released March 16th
- Galaxy Note10+ 5G: RP1A.200720.012.N976VVRU6FUBH, released March 16th
- AT&T
- Galaxy Note10: RP1A.200720.012.N970USQU6FUBH, released March 16th
- Galaxy Note10+: RP1A.200720.012.N975USQU6FUBH, released March 16th
Galaxy Note20 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N986U1UES2DUC1, released March 12th
- AT&T
- Galaxy Note20: RP1A.200720.012.N981USQS2DUBB, released March 16th
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.N986USQS2DUBB, released March 16th
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note20: RP1A.200720.012.N981USQU2DUC5, released March 22nd
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.N986USQU2DUC5, released March 22nd
Galaxy Z Flip
- AT&T
- Galaxy Z Flip: RP1A.200720.012.F700USQS3DUC3, released March 22nd
Galaxy A21
- Verizon
- Galaxy A21: QP1A.190711.020.A215USQS3AUC2, released March 22nd
Galaxy A50
- Verizon
- Galaxy A50: RP1A.200720.012.A505USQUBDUC2, released April 5th
Galaxy A51
- AT&T
- Galaxy A51: RP1A.200720.012.A515USQU5CUC2, released March 19th
- Verizon
- Galaxy A51: RP1A.200720.012.A516VSQU2DUC1, released March 21st
Galaxy A71
- Verizon
- Galaxy A71: RP1A.200720.012.A716VSQU2DUC1, released March 19th
Galaxy Tablets
- Unlocked
- Galaxy Tab S7+: T975XXU1BUBB, released March 5th
- AT&T
- Galaxy Tab S4: T837AUCS5CUC2, released March 29th
- Verizon
- Galaxy Tab S4: QP1A.190711.020.T837VVRS5CUC2, released March 31st
- Galaxy Tab S6: QP1A.190711.020.T867VVRS4BUBC, released March 12th
- Galaxy Tab S7: RP1A.200720.012.T878USQU2BUBB, released March 18th
T-Mobile Galaxy S9 The Galaxy S9 and S9+ have now received the March security patch on T-Mobile, and the relevant details have been added to the article.
T-Mobile Galaxy S9
The Galaxy S9 and S9+ have now received the March security patch on T-Mobile, and the relevant details have been added to the article.
Comments