The official PlayStation App on Android, an entryway into the PlayStation Network social hub and Sony's digital game store, isn't the most well-regarded by users. It's also somewhat limited, at least compared to the tools available sitting in front of your console or on a full desktop interface. But the latest update, now in the Play Store, adds in a much-loved feature that was missing from previous versions.

The app now has the ability to add items in the PlayStation Store to your wishlist. According to some of the recent Play Store reviews, this feature was present in a previous version of the app, but got lost somewhere between two different redesigns in the last four years. Since I only ever use this for games that I'm mildly interested in but not ready to buy at full price, I'll inevitably add games to my wishlist only to buy them at a 50% discount after an email alert and then never actually download them. (If someone knows some kind of behavioral therapist for compulsive digital hoarding, I'm all ears.)

To add a game to your wishlist, tap the heart icon next to the "Add to Cart" button on a game listing. To see your full wishlist, go back to the main PS Store tab and tap the heart icon at the top of the page, next to the hamburger menu.

The other two feature additions are focused on socializing with your fellow gamers. There's a new feature that will send you a notification when the friend of your choosing shows up as online, so you can pester them about joining that high-tier Destiny 2 raid. And if you left your console running at home and you want to stop said game invitations, you can now remotely change the online status of your PlayStation via the mobile app.

The other changes to the app are the usual "bug fixes and improvements." It's a free download for Android 6.0 or later, and it's also available on APK Mirror.