Google loves Easter eggs more than any other company I can think of, and it especially enjoys hiding games inside its various products. The most famous example of this would be the dino game in Chrome, but there are plenty of others to find. Google I/O is a little more than a month away, and it seems Google has taken the opportunity to hide a fun game of Breakout in the countdown page.

9to5Google noticed that clicking on one of the colorful dots floating around the timer will scroll you to the bottom of the page and turn your cursor into a platform to bounce projectiles off of.

There's an unlimited number of projectiles to throw, so you don't need to worry about running out of lives. As you burst the bubbles, some of them will drop letters that will collect themselves in the bottom left of the screen as they fall.

Image credit: 9to5Google

The letters and symbols will spell out PIONEERS(), which can be entered into the Chrome Dev Tools console to earn a new badge, just like the punch card puzzles earlier in the month. If you want to try the game for yourself, head over to the I/O countdown and click on one of the colored dots. But be warned: because animation is tied to frame rate, if you've got a high-refresh rate display, you'll be playing on hard mode.