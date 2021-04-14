It can be tough to find an Android tablet worth buying today. There's plenty of budget offerings from companies like Amazon, Lenovo, and even Walmart, but if you want the best of the bunch, Samsung is the brand for you. Today only, you can save up to 51% on a solid selection of its refurbished tablets at Woot.

There are several options to choose between in today's sale, ranging from the decidedly mid-range A-series of slates to a couple of Galaxy Tab S-series models. If you're looking for the best deal — and the highest savings percentage — the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a fantastic 10.4" tablet from last year with 128GB of storage that you can grab for $270. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab A 10.1" from 2019 is the cheapest you can buy, coming in at just $140. Not too shabby for an Android tablet. Check out the whole list of models available below to see which one is right for you:

As with any deal from Woot, Amazon Prime members can score free shipping on any of the options listed here. These prices are only good through the end of the day while supplies last, so don't wait if you've been shopping for a new tablet.