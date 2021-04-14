Master & Dynamic make some great sounding audio equipment, including wireless headphones and earbuds, to replace the missing 3.5mm jack on your phone. We see a lot of sales on headphones around here, but it's not often that a company's entire lineup gets a substantial discount. If you're looking to grab some high-end audio gear, Master & Dynamic is running a sitewide sale where you can save 25% on nearly everything in its store.

To take advantage of the savings, just load up your cart and enter code BFF25 at checkout. This discount works on everything in the store with one notable exception. If you're hoping to pick up the MW08 ANC-equipped true wireless earbuds, you'll still have to pay full price. Everything else, from the excellent MW07 series of TWEs to the top-of-the-line MA770 Bluetooth speaker, can be picked up for cheap during this sale.

The discount code is good through April 20th, 2021, at 2:59 AM EST, so you have through Monday to pick up some new audio gadgets for you and a few close friends. Visit the link below to shop Master & Dynamic's entire collection.