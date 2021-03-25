This story was originally published and last updated .
Square Enix recently revealed that the classic PS1-era RPG SaGa Frontier is coming to a plethora of platforms as a remaster in the summer of 2021. The game is slated for a release on Android, as well as the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and iOS, and that's about all of the information Square currently has to offer. Luckily the developer has released an announcement trailer, and so far, things are looking pretty good.
Above you can view the recently released announcement trailer for SaGa Frontier Remastered, and as you can see, the game's PS1 graphics have been cleaned up for play on HD devices. While SaGa Frontier wasn't that popular at the time of its original releases, many RPG fans consider it a hidden gem from the PS1-era, and so it's a welcome surprise to see that Square is remastering the title for modern-day devices. So far, Square hasn't mentioned anything about how the game will be monetized, but seeing that it's coming to consoles as well as mobile, I'm hopeful it will launch on the Play Store as a premium release.
All in all, it's nice to see that Square is still willing to bring more of its classic RPGs to mobile, so maybe there's hope the studio will eventually remaster Xenogears, though for now, I'm happy to see that SaGa Frontier will get the attention it originally deserved. Here's hoping Square has more to share about the game in the lead up to its release this summer.
- Source:
- YouTube,
- Square Enix
Press Release
BATTLE IN ENDLESS ADVENTURES WITH ‘SAGA FRONTIER REMASTERED’ IN SUMMER 2021
SaGa Frontier Characters Also Land in ‘Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe’ for a Limited Time
LOS ANGELES (Nov. 30, 2020) – During a recent livestream for the popular mobile adventure RPG Romancing SaGa™ Re;universe™ in Japan, SQUARE ENIX® revealed that cult classic SaGa Frontier™, originally released in the West in 1998, is returning as SaGa Frontier Remastered, an HD remaster digitally on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Nintendo Switch™ system, PC (Steam®) and iOS and Android mobile devices in Summer 2021.
Part of the ongoing SaGa Project from SQUARE ENIX that has so far included Western releases of Romancing SaGa 3, SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS and hit mobile game Romancing SaGa™ Re;univerSe™, SaGa Frontier Remastered brings back a strategic role-playing game still loved to this day.
SaGa Frontier Remastered, overseen by renowned industry veteran, Akitoshi Kawazu (FINAL FANTASY®, SaGa series) will feature a host of exciting new improvements and additions, including remastered graphics, new story content bringing in Fuse as a main playable character, new character events for fan-favorite Asellus, the popular “Glimmer” ability which gives characters new ways to learn skills and attacks, and more.
Newcomers and long-time fans will also be able to create endless adventures as one of eight protagonists, each with their own goals and endings, dependant on their choices with the unique SaGa Free-form Scenario System.
To watch the SaGa Frontier Remastered Trailer, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jYnCp7_fh7M
Players eager to experience the game can obtain select SaGa Frontier characters now in the popular mobile game Romancing SaGa re;UniverSe. Surpassing over 25 million downloads worldwide, players can obtain SS Alkaiser, SS Emelia, SS Blue and SS Rouge from a limited-time Ultra-Deluxe Summon, now until December 9.
SaGa Frontier Remastered is not yet rated. For more information on the characters and world, as well as upgrades in this version, visit: https://square-enix-games.com/en_US/games/saga-frontier-remastered.
For the latest assets, visit: http://sqex.to/Media
Related Links:
Official SaGa Frontier Remastered Website: https://square-enix-games.com/en_US/games/saga-frontier-remastered
Official SaGa Re;univerSe Website: https://sagafranchise.square-enix-games.com/en-gb/reuniverse
Official SaGa Re;univerSe Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/saga.reuniverse.en
Official SaGa Re;univerSe Twitter: https://twitter.com/reuniverse_en
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/squareenix
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/squareenix
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/SquareEnixNA
About the SaGa Series
SaGa is a series of revolutionary role-playing games, created by legendary game developer Akitoshi Kawazu (FINAL FANTASY, FINAL FANTASY II, SaGa Frontier). Since THE FINAL FANTASY LEGEND was released in 1990 for the Game Boy, the series has expanded with several additional entries across numerous platforms. Other SaGa series regulars include illustrator Tomomi Kobayashi, who has given the series its own unique style, and composer Kenji Ito (Mana series). Although the SaGa series shares its roots with FINAL FANTASY, the SaGa series has always incorporated revolutionary and challenging gameplay mechanics, such as player choice, branching storylines and implementing characters with wildly different playstyles, setting it apart from other JRPG series. Romancing SaGa 3 launched for the first time outside of Japan on November 11, 2019, exactly 24 years since the game’s initial Japanese release. SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS, an enhanced version of SaGa SCARLET GRACE, also launched for the first time outside of Japan on December 3, 2019.
About Square Enix, Inc.
Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal™. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 159 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 82 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 81 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.
More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com.
Square Enix reveals SaGa Frontier Remastered is coming to Android in April
Last November, we learned that Square Enix would be bringing SaGa Frontier Remastered to Android in the summer of 2021. Well, thanks to a recent Nintendo Direct, Square has now confirmed that this classic RPG will arrive on April 15th, which isn't quite summer, though I'm sure fans will be pleased to see an earlier release. Square has also confirmed the remaster's price, which is a lofty $24.99, a tough amount to swallow for a mobile game, though in-line with Square's other SaGa titles on the platform.
So if you were waiting to find out the specific date SaGa Frontier Remastered would be released on the Google Play Store, Square has finally confirmed the title will arrive on April 15th, which is only two months away. Hopefully, the game will be listed on the Play Store soon so people can pre-register.
- Source:
- Square Enix
Press Release
SQUARE ENIX ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF TWO CLASSIC JRPG ADVENTURES FROM THE SAGA AND MANA FRANCHISES LATER THIS YEAR
SaGa Frontier Remastered Releases April 15, 2021; Legend of Mana Releases June 24, 2021
LOS ANGELES (Feb. 17, 2021) – SQUARE ENIX® confirmed today that two beloved PlayStation® JRPG classics are back this year in the form of Legend of Mana™ and SaGa Frontier™ Remastered. Players can experience remastered versions of these old-school favorites, with both titles receiving a host of new upgrades, including optimized visuals and gameplay, for long-time fans and new players to get excited about.
Players will be able to set off on a mystical journey in Legend of Mana, set to launch on June 24. Stepping into the shoes of the protagonist, players will embark on a journey to find the mystical Mana Tree seen in a dream, only to discover that the world map is empty. Throughout their adventure, they will acquire special artifacts, which can be placed on the map to bring towns and dungeons to life via the Land Creation system. Players can progress through the story in different ways based on the choices they make, offering a more personal and unique gameplay experience.
Legend of Mana will come with remastered visuals, a rearranged soundtrack, and the “Ring Ring Land'' mini-game which will be available to the West for the first time. During their travels, they’ll encounter a colorful cast of characters, square off against fearsome monsters in real-time combat and explore the vast world of Fa’Diel, all while experiencing Legend of Mana’s timeless story.
Legend of Mana will be available digitally for $29.99 on the Nintendo Switch™ system, the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and PC (STEAM®) on June 24. Players who purchase Legend of Mana before July 23 will receive an early purchase reward, including ten avatars and a custom Legend of Mana theme on the PlayStation®4 system or Legend of Mana Wallpaper on PC (STEAM®).
Part of the ongoing SaGa Project from SQUARE ENIX that has so far included Western releases of Romancing SaGa™ 3, SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS and Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe™, SaGa Frontier Remastered will be available on the Nintendo Switch™ system, the PlayStation®4 system, PC (STEAM®) and iOS and Android mobile devices on April 15. This game will include upgraded graphics optimized for modern platforms to bring the game’s characters to life like never before.
To watch the SaGa Frontier Remastered Trailer, visit: https://youtu.be/jYnCp7_fh7M.
Players will experience this role-playing adventure as one of eight heroes via the Free-Form Scenario System. Each character has their own storyline and goals, exploring the sci-fi fantasy universe known as “The Regions” in different ways while discovering unique worlds, technology, and magic. The remaster will also build upon the original title’s multiple storylines by introducing previously cut content, including Fuse’s main scenario and several new events for fan-favorite character Asellus.
To celebrate the release date announcement of SaGa Frontier Remastered, players of the hit mobile title, Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe will be treated to a special login bonus of [Awaiting Orders] T260G(A),1,500 Jewels, and 60 small Lunar New Year Stamina Potions.
SaGa Frontier Remastered will be available digitally for $24.99 on April 15, 2021. To find more information, please visit: https://square-enix-games.com/en_US/games/saga-frontier-remastered. Pre-order will be available from March on the Nintendo Switch™ system, the PlayStation®4 system, and PC (STEAM®).
SaGa Frontier Remastered and Legend of Mana are Rated T (Teen) by the ESRB.
For the latest assets, visit: https://press.na.square-enix.com/.
Related Links:
Mana Twitter: https://twitter.com/managame
Mana Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ManaGame/
#LegendofMana
Official SaGa Frontier Remastered Website: https://square-enix-games.com/en_US/games/saga-frontier-remastered
#SaGaFrontierRemastered
About the Mana Series
The Mana series, known as Seiken Densetsu in Japan, is a long-running action-RPG series spanning multiple entries for nearly three decades. The series is known for its enchanting characters, story and music, as well as pioneering an action-oriented approach to traditional JRPG combat. With the release of Collection of Mana for Nintendo Switch™ in 2019, new and existing players can now immerse themselves in the enchanting world of the Mana series with the first three classic titles—FINAL FANTASY® ADVENTURE, Secret of Mana® and Trials of Mana™—in their original form. In 2020, a full high-definition 3D remake of Trials of Mana was also released for modern platforms, selling over one million copies to date. Currently, an updated version of Legend of Mana™ is set to release on June 24, 2021, bringing remastered visuals, a rearranged soundtrack, and the “Ring Ring Land'' mini-game to the West for the first time.
About the SaGa Series
SaGa is a series of revolutionary role-playing games, created by legendary game developer Akitoshi Kawazu (FINAL FANTASY, FINAL FANTASY II, SaGa Frontier). Since THE FINAL FANTASY LEGEND was released in 1990 for the Game Boy, the series has expanded with several additional entries across numerous platforms. Other SaGa series regulars include illustrator Tomomi Kobayashi, who has given the series its own unique style, and composer Kenji Ito (Mana series). Although the SaGa series shares its roots with FINAL FANTASY, the SaGa series has always incorporated revolutionary and challenging gameplay mechanics, such as player choice, branching storylines and implementing characters with wildly different playstyles, setting it apart from other JRPG series. Romancing SaGa 3 launched for the first time outside of Japan on November 11, 2019, exactly 24 years since the game’s initial Japanese release. SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS, an enhanced version of SaGa SCARLET GRACE, also launched for the first time outside of Japan on December 3, 2019.
About Square Enix, Inc.
Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal™. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 159 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 82 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 81 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.
More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com.
SaGa Frontier Remastered is gearing up for next month's release
It's official. is now available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store. This is a good sign Square Enix is on track for next month's release, and so if you'd like to receive a notification when the game goes live on April 15th, you can pre-reg through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.
SaGa Frontier Remastered arrives a day early
Despite the fact Square Enix has announced several times that SaGa Frontier Remastered would be released on the 15th of April, the game is available on the Play Store a day early. You'll have to plunk down $25 if you'd like to score a copy, which is pretty tough to swallow for a mobile title. At the very least, this is a premium release, so you won't have to worry about any in-app purchases or advertisements ruining your experience.
I've gone ahead and installed the title since Square refuses to list pertinent features like controller support or cloud saving in its Play Store descriptions. Luckily it would appear that both features have made the cut. The download clocks in at 1.78 GB, so it's pretty hefty for a 2D game, even with the new HD graphics. Despite these new graphics, this remaster is letterboxed the entire time. Performance is good, though the new UI is pretty ugly, much like the rest of Square's premium mobile ports.
So there you have it. SaGa Frontier Remastered is available a day early, and if you'd like to pick up a copy, you can navigate to the Play Store listing through the Play Store widget below.
Comments