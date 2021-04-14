Google wants you to know it's hip. It knows exactly what kids like these days: ASMR, bananas, and scrolling through videos on TikTok. Since they're already used two of those to advertise its current lineup of Pixel phones, it only makes sense to follow it up with the final entry in what has become a bizarre trilogy of commercials aimed at going viral. Google has partnered with creator Dayne N Simple to create a video poem in honor of its smartphones.

If you're unfamiliar with Dayne N Simple, you probably haven't spent enough time watching food videos on TikTok. Her account — which exploded in popularity last year after Snoop Dogg shared one of her videos on his Instagram — is dedicated to providing narration to delicious-looking meals, ranging from french toast to steak. While you shouldn't eat your phone, Google teamed up with the social media star to lend her voice to a new commercial showcasing the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G's hardware.

In the video, Dayne N Simple compares the phone's design to mother nature, highlighting the "pops of color" on each model while declaring a "new era" at the end of the clip. Of the three ads, this is probably the one that feels the least weird once you know the intention behind it.

If we had to guess, this video is headed directly to TikTok, where it'll feel more natural placed between user-uploaded content. For now, though, it lives on YouTube. You can check out the entire clip via the embed above.