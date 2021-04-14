If you've ever spent time on the web, you know how annoying it is to accidentally close open tabs — more so when you forget which ones were open. Google is now looking to ease this problem by introducing a "recently closed tabs" section.

This new feature — spotted on Chromium Gerrit — is currently live only in the Chrome Canary (these builds are aimed at developers) and is nestled within the tab search feature that recently rolled out t0 a wider audience. As seen in the image below, one can see a list of recently closed tabs that can be reopened with a single click. The way it is now, there's no way to clear these tabs, though.

For what it's worth, you can already access recently closed tabs in your Chrome browser on the History page. However, this new implementation saves you a few clicks and might be more helpful than using the CTRL/CMD + Shift + T shortcut that reopens tabs in reverse chronological order. It will surely come in handy for those who don't want to remember yet another keyboard shortcut or access the browser on a touchscreen.

The feature is live for us on version 91.0.4472.0 of Chrome Canary and is available on all platforms.