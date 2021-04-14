Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. We have a sizeable list today, along with a few standouts I'd like to highlight. First up is Despotism 3k, a challenging management game that's easily worth the current sale price. Next is DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition, an enjoyable horror adventure game that offers a few psychological frights. Last up is The Sequence 2, a puzzler built around visual programming. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 21 temporarily free and 43 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Simpan - Note various needs $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- BabyBook Journal - Baby Tracker & Newborn Diary $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Slender man RE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Shadow of Naught - An Interactive Story Adventure $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Speed Math 2018 - Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight - Offline RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Block Puzzle Classic(No Ads) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dungeon Corporation P : (An auto-farming RPG game) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hollow Earth - Hardcore Arcade Space Shooter $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- My Little Star VIP : Idol Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Perfect Fit Block Puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tic Tac Toe Jumbo Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Cerco Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Cirgus - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- One UI Icon Pack - Samsung Icons & Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Win Circle - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- XL Home Launcher $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Color lines - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Simple Clock Widget - Word Clock $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- WhatsArt - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Ba Financial Calculator plus $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Earth 3D - World Atlas $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- FolderSync Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Best English Idioms & Phrases (Pro) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Glextor Manager & Organizer $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- IELTS Practice Pro (Band 9) $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Virtual Trainer Barbell $4.99-> $3.49; Sale ends in ?
- Virtual Trainer Bosu Ball $4.99-> $3.49; Sale ends in ?
- Virtual Trainer Dumbbell $4.99-> $3.49; Sale ends in ?
- Virtual Trainer Gym Ball $4.99-> $3.49; Sale ends in ?
- Virtual Trainer Kettlebell $4.99-> $3.49; Sale ends in ?
- VirtualTrainer Resistance Band $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in ?
- Virtual Trainer Stretch $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Justice Gun 2 3D Shooter Game $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- the Sequence [2] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Despotism 3k $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Decision-Based Card Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mindcell $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- QV - A puzzle action adventure $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Warhammer Quest $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Storm Rush - chase the storm, dodge neon towers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- A Story of a Band $3.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- MiUi 12 Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Delux Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Delux Black - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Delux - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Delux - Round Icon pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Grace UX - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Grace UX - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Horux Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Horux Black - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Horux White - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Milky Launcher Pro 🔹 Beautiful, Clean, Fresh $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MIU! 12 Carbon - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MIU! 12 Circle - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MIU! 12 Fluo - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- TouchWiz - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Verticons Icon Pack $1.79 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Square Home Key - Launcher: Windows style $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments