Mobvoi's TicWatches are some of the best wearables around right now. In fact, they're among the very few Wear OS watches that we would actually recommend buying. The latest addition to the lineup is a little different, however — it doesn't run Google's OS, it's almost entirely health focused, and it's exceedingly affordable.

Unlike anything we've previously seen from Mobvoi, the TicWatch GTH has a square watch face — it reminds me of something, but I can't quite put my finger on what. As well as 24-hour heart-rate monitoring and blood oxygen saturation detection (Sp02), it's the first TicWatch to include skin temperature monitoring. Mobvoi will stop short of calling this a Covid-detection watch, but it's clear this is something the feature set is alluding to.

Sleep tracking and stress management tools are also on board, along with a suite of apps to tie it all together, making this a pretty appealing all-around health wearable. Since it uses a proprietary operating system instead of Wear OS, you won't be able to download additional apps, but that shouldn't be an issue if you're looking for a simple health and fitness tracker. The GTH has automatic workout detection (for walking and running) and supports tracking for 14 different sports in total...

Sport Modes: Walking, indoor and outdoor running, indoor and outdoor cycling, jump rope, swimming, rowing, freestyle exercise, mountain climbing, gymnastics, soccer, basketball, and yoga.

Thanks to its 260mAh battery, more than a whole week of battery life is promised — this is apparently a conservative estimate, too. In terms of the design, you're looking at 2.5D curved glass on top of a 1.55-inch color display and an interchangeable 20mm TPU strap. It's waterproof up to 5 ATM so you can wear it to track your swimming without worrying.

You can get the TicWatch GTH in black today from Mobvoi.com and Amazon.com/Amazon.co.uk for $79.99/£69.99/€79.99.