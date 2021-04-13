Brave is just one project among many looking to change the status quo of privacy and tracking on the web. While you would expect that a company like it would welcome Google's supposedly privacy-centric third-party cookie replacement FLoC (Federated Learning of Cohorts), you might be surprised to learn that it actually thinks Google's new tracking mechanism is even worse than the previous implementation. The browser is heavily lobbying against FLoC and has removed all code related to it from its latest Nightly version on both desktop and Android and is looking to make the move within the next week for all other releases.

Some FLoC code ships as part of the Google-led Chromium web rendering engine Brave and many other third-party browsers use, so in order to keep its product completely clear of FLoC, Brave has to remove the code first.

Brave says that while FLoC might sound like a good idea on the surface (you're no longer being identified as an individual but as part of a group that ads are targeted against), it could turn out to be far worse than third-party cookie tracking. Brave writes that "FLoC shares information about your browsing behavior with sites and advertisers that otherwise wouldn’t have access to that information." Instead, FLoC would give newly visited sites a much better picture of who you are and which target group you belong to, especially if you block third-party cookies to prevent exactly that from happening.

The fact that fingerprinting data is stored locally on devices could make it easier to track individual users, and while Google promises a so-called "privacy budget" approach to prevent that from happening, the details are still unclear, and Google hasn't responded to Brave's queries on how exactly this budget will work. Brave states, "Shipping a privacy harming feature, while exploring how to fix the privacy harm, is exactly the 'keep digging your way out of the deep hole' anti-pattern that has made browser fingerprinting such a difficult problem to solve."

Brave goes on to say that FLoC promotes a false sense of what privacy is and why it's important. While Google promises not to use sensitive data to target users, it still has to analyze all data and then determine whether or not it's sensitive. The problem is also Google's global approach. What's sensitive in one country or region might be fully acceptable in others, and vice versa. Brave says that "a 'privacy preserving system' that relies on a single, global determination of what behaviors are 'privacy sensitive,' fundamentally doesn’t protect privacy, or even understand why privacy is important."

The creators of the browser even go as far as recommending sites to opt out of FLoC, as it could also harm them by leaking and sharing user behavior with competitors. Brave gives the following example:

Say I run a website selling polka music, and I serve a dedicated community of die-hard polka fans. My site is successful because I’ve identified a niche market that is poorly served elsewhere, which allows me to charge higher than, say, Amazon prices. However, FLoC may stick users browsing in Chrome in a “polka music lover” cohort, and begin having my users broadcast their “polka love” to other sites, including Amazon. Amazon could then peel off my polka-record buyers, leaving me worse off.

Brave isn't the first company to criticize Google for its move. The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) first shared an elaborate take on why the new tracking method is just as bad as the third-party cookies it's replacing, and uBlock Origin and DuckDuckGo are already blocking the new technique in their products.

That said, Brave also hasn't always acted in its users' interest. Last year, it was caught inserting its own referral codes to some cryptocurrency trading site links, making it undeniable that it's a commercial company first and foremost and willing to sacrifice some of its users' privacy to make money.

If you'd like to read more about what exactly FLoC is and how you can opt out of it in Chrome, we've got a guide for you.