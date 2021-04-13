Summer is just a short two months away, and for many of us, that means another opportunity to watch some of our favorite movies under the stars. You don't need to find a drive-in near you to take advantage of the season. With today's deal of the day at Amazon, you can save $160 on your choice of two Xgimi Android TV portable projectors.

Both the Xgimi Halo and the MoGo Pro are on sale today, and no matter which you pick, you're getting an excellent on-the-go projector with access to thousands of apps through the Play Store on Android TV 9.0. Each model features a 1080p resolution, 2GB of RAM, Harmon/Kardon speakers, and can project an image up to 100" in size. The Halo is the more expensive of the two, with brightness rated at 800 ANSI lumens, while the MoGo Pro sports 300 ANSI lumens.

Don't let those numbers scare you out of the cheaper model; as our review found, the MoGo Pro's picture looks plenty bright and sharp in action. The only real downside to either of these projectors is the lack of official Netflix support — you'll have to use the sideload the mobile app with a mouse or set up Netflix through Kodi to get it to work.

This sale only lasts through the end of the day, so you'll need to jump fast if you're interested. Although both projectors fall just short of hitting new lows, this is the cheapest either has been since last June, making it the perfect time to scoop one up. You can compare each model using the link below.