Samsung’s been on a roll lately, delivering critical security updates consistently month after month. We've closely tracked the company’s performance in this area, and it hasn’t disappointed. With April already here, this month’s Android security patches are now reaching Samsung phones in the US, with the AT&T Galaxy S20 series now receiving the update.
If you own one of these phones, you should expect the update to hit your device in the next few days. Meanwhile, others may have to wait a little while longer, though considering Samsung’s recent track record, more Galaxy phones should jump on the bandwagon in no time. You also have the option to check for this April update manually by going to Settings > Software Update.
The below list includes all of the Samsung phones that have received the April 2021 security patch in the US. We’ve marked the newest entries in bold for easier visibility.
Galaxy S20 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy S20 FE: RP1A.200720.012.G781USQU3DUCB, released April 6th
- Galaxy S20: RP1A.200720.012.G981USQU1DUCA, released April 6th
- Galaxy S20+: RP1A.200720.012.G986USQU1DUCA, released April 6th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G988USQU1DUCA, released April 6th
- Verizon
- Galaxy S20: RP1A.200720.012.G981VSQU1DUCA, released April 12th
- Galaxy S20+: RP1A.200720.012.G986USQU1DUCA, released April 12th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G988USQU1DUCA, released April 12th
Galaxy S21 series
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S21: G991USQU2AUC8, released April 4
- Galaxy S21+: G996USQU2AUC8, released April 4
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G998USQU2AUC8, released April 4
- Verizon
- Galaxy S21: RP1A.200720.012.G991USQU2AUC8, released April 7
- Galaxy S21+: RP1A.200720.012.G996USQU2AUC8, released April 7
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G998USQU2AUC8, released April 7
Galaxy Note20 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N986U1UES2DUC8, released April 2
We'll update this post as more devices are updated, so check back later to see when your phone makes the cut.
