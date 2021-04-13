The OnePlus Watch goes on sale tomorrow, though its early reviews are less than glowing. As mentioned in previous coverage, the Watch uses the OnePlus Health app to track steps, calories, sleep, and other various data. The Health app was previously available in India for the OnePlus Band, but in preparation for this launch, it's been given an update and rolled out internationally.

Support for the OnePlus Band has been available in India for a while, but the updated UI is rolling out there as well, according to at least one user. (If you happen to have a Band anywhere else, the app will pair with it, too.) The tool can manage watch faces, wearable notifications, weather, music, and your goals for calories and steps.

The app will handle firmware updates for the OnePlus Watch and Band as they're available, and it includes fifteen new faces for the Band. I didn't use the older version, but the new interface feels like it's riffing on Apple Health quite a bit, with rounded circles and widget-like information displays. But it does include support for dark mode and it syncs with Google Health.

The app is available to any Android device on 6.0 or higher. The OnePlus Watch and Band are manufacturer agnostic, and do not require a OnePlus phone to pair with.