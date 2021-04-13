This story was originally published and last updated .
The Nokia 3.2 was blessed with an Android 11 update in March, and earlier this month, the previous flagship 8.1 and the budget 2.3 could join the party. Now the Nokia 2.2 is also in for the Android 11 update, as reported by TechMesto. The new firmware is rolling out to 24 countries, predominantly in Europe and Asia, while people living in other areas will still have to wait a while.
The territories in question are:
- Cambodia
- Czech Republic (T-Mobile)
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- Greece (Cosmote)
- Hungary (Magyar)
- Iceland
- Indonesia
- Laos
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Macedonia (Monet, T-Mobile)
- Malaysia
- Montenegro (Crnogorski Telekom)
- Myanmar
- Norway
- Philippines
- Poland (T-Mobile/Heyah)
- Romania (Telekom Romania)
- Slovakia (Slovak Telekom)
- Sweden
- Thailand
- Vietnam
For the 8.1, the update was previously announced on the official Nokia user forum, rolling out to nine territories in Asia: Bangladesh, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Macau, Nepal, the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam.
The announcement for the cheaper Nokia 2.3 went out on Twitter, with no countries or territories mentioned. That implies that it's releasing everywhere, though as always, you shouldn't necessarily expect the over-the-air update to hit your phone immediately. For the 8.1, Nokia says that everyone in the listed countries should be able to download it by April 12th at the latest. After that it will be rolling out to more countries in "wave 2."
#Nokia2dot3 users, say hello to Android 11 👋
Your device is ready for all the latest software features. What will you do first with the upgrade? Let us know below 👇 pic.twitter.com/OWyeyWIAg3
— Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) April 7, 2021
All three of these devices were previously updated from Android 9 to 10, so they're getting better software support than the cynical might have expected. It's especially good to see that for the Nokia 2.3, a phone sold for just $129 USD at launch. Sure, it's been months and months since Android 11 has been available, but when it comes to the scattershot world of updates from Android manufacturers, beggars can't be choosers.




