Over the last couple of years, Google has delivered a bunch of features for keeping your health, safety, and wellness in check as part of Digital Wellbeing. The tool originally designed to limit the time you spend on your phone is now picking up another capability that will warn you if you use your phone while walking.

The feature, aptly named Heads Up, was first spotted in code last year and has now seemingly started to roll out to Pixel users (via XDA Developers). You can find it under the reduce interruptions tab in Digital Wellbeing. It requires permission to track your physical activity in order to work, but you can also opt to give it access to your location in case you don't want it to bother you when you're walking indoors.

Once enabled, Heads Up will remind you to focus on what's around you if you use your phone while walking — this might just save you from bumping into a pole or an even worse fate.

If you don't see the option on your Pixel yet, try updating Digital Wellbeing from the Play Store or grab the latest version from APK Mirror. There's no word on if or when other Android phones might get Heads Up, unfortunately.