In case you haven't heard, everyone likes stories now. Sure, maybe you don't, but judging by how many apps now carry them as a feature, you're on your own. Everyone from Spotify to Pinterest to Twitter has shown interest in stories in the last few months, to say nothing of old standbys like Snapchat and Instagram. Venmo, the PayPal-owned payment platform that pulls double-duty as a mini social network, has decided to get in on the fun, but not really in the way you might expect.

Unlike "stories" as we've come to think of them today — temporary posts that live at the top of all of your favorite apps — Venmo's implementation of the concept renames transactions on your profile as "Your stories." Except, weirdly, there's also a separate "Transactions" tab that displays the same information, just without comments and stickers.

Basically, Venmo is trying to get on board with social network hype without actually implementing the feature, and frankly, that's probably for the best. The app's communal aspects have never exactly been the main draw for new users, and adding in an extra row of profile icons would make the primary feed that much busier.

Venmo's "stories" are live in the app now, but you won't notice any significant changes unless you head into your profile page. This change is obviously tiny, but it's interesting to see such a hot buzzword become diluted down into a tab within a payment app. You can grab Venmo from the Play Store link below or download the latest version from APKMirror.