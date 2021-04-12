Sony's really been upping its headphone game in the last few years, and now it makes some of the best-regarded sets on the market, in both full around-the-ear and true wireless bud style. Today no less than three of its most popular designs have dramatic discounts available, including the best-in-class WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling set.
Let's start with that one, shall we? If you're okay with a refurbished set, the WH-1000XM4 is available on eBay for $199.99. That's an amazing $150 off the retail price. The XM4 design improves on the popular XM3 with better touch controls, multiple Bluetooth connections, and a speak-to-chat function that automatically turns on pass-through audio for a conversation.
- Buy:
- eBay
If you prefer your noise cancellation in a more portable form, check out another eBay deal, the WF-1000XM3. These are the earbud version of Sony's much-loved ANC cans, complete with the usual charging case. This set is also refurbished, and comes only in the gold-ish lighter color design. But it's being sold for just $99.99, a savings of $130 off the retail price.
- Buy:
- eBay
Lastly, Amazon is selling the WF-SP800N with a huge discount. These sportier, water-resistant buds (IP55 for sweat) have active noise cancellation, but not to the extreme degree of the other two sets. What you get instead is boosted bass and a long battery life, 9 hours before you have to return them to the case. They're on sale for just $98 for the baby blue version ($100 off the retail price!) or $118 for the black or red options. Unlike the other two sets, these buds are brand new, not refurbished.
- Buy:
- Amazon
Supplies for all three headphones are not known, so get an order in quickly if you want them at these prices.
Comments