Sony's really been upping its headphone game in the last few years, and now it makes some of the best-regarded sets on the market, in both full around-the-ear and true wireless bud style. Today no less than three of its most popular designs have dramatic discounts available, including the best-in-class WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling set.

Let's start with that one, shall we? If you're okay with a refurbished set, the WH-1000XM4 is available on eBay for $199.99. That's an amazing $150 off the retail price. The XM4 design improves on the popular XM3 with better touch controls, multiple Bluetooth connections, and a speak-to-chat function that automatically turns on pass-through audio for a conversation.

If you prefer your noise cancellation in a more portable form, check out another eBay deal, the WF-1000XM3. These are the earbud version of Sony's much-loved ANC cans, complete with the usual charging case. This set is also refurbished, and comes only in the gold-ish lighter color design. But it's being sold for just $99.99, a savings of $130 off the retail price.

Lastly, Amazon is selling the WF-SP800N with a huge discount. These sportier, water-resistant buds (IP55 for sweat) have active noise cancellation, but not to the extreme degree of the other two sets. What you get instead is boosted bass and a long battery life, 9 hours before you have to return them to the case. They're on sale for just $98 for the baby blue version ($100 off the retail price!) or $118 for the black or red options. Unlike the other two sets, these buds are brand new, not refurbished.

Supplies for all three headphones are not known, so get an order in quickly if you want them at these prices.