While some of us continue to mourn the loss of our precious headphone jack, there's a small bright spot of hope for those looking to leave dongles behind. True wireless earbuds are cheaper than they've ever been these days, making the switch to Bluetooth headphones cheap and easy without losing out on fancy features. You can grab a pair of Aukey's wireless earbuds with active noise-canceling built-in for just $20 from Amazon.

For less than most takeout places, Aukey's EP-N5 buds feature IPX5 water resistance, up to seven hours of battery life on a single charge, and support for ANC to keep outside noises from ruining your workout. Even at their usual $60 cost, these are a solid budget alternative to high-end headphones like Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro or Apple's AirPods Pro. But for just $20, Aukey's earbuds are basically unbeatable in price or features.

To get the deal, click the link below and make sure you use coupon code 9GA4MZOG at checkout. Whether you're buying your first pair of true wireless earbuds or you're picking up a spare set for the gym, this is a sale you don't want to miss.