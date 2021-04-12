That all-hands meeting in the office may have been traded in for a Google Meet call from wherever thanks to the pandemic-driven uptake of remote work, but for some people dialing in from their phones, they may not have enough juice or be able to even plug in to a power source. The good news mow? Meet's addressing the need for conservation.

The videoconferencing app picked up several features this month including Q&A and the ability to respond to polls on Android devices as well as completely shut down a meeting on iOS and bulking up safety features for educational users on Android.

There's also a new saver mode which limits how much processing power and data Meet consumes while on a call. Meet saver is currently going out to users, so you may not see it yet, but when you do, it'll be as a toggle in the app's settings. Turn it on before a video call and you'll be able to stick around for the Employee of the Month announcement.