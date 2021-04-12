Google's Oh So Orange colorway for the newer Pixel Buds may have been discontinued, according to retailer listings. Most storefronts now list the orange-capped earbuds as out of stock.

Previous Next Previous



Next

Availability for the more fun and brightly colored Pixel Buds has been problematic for some time. at launch, only the white colorway was available. From the start, Google made it clear that certain markets would be limited to specific colors as well, and Google has always claimed that supplies for the more fun colors could be limited. Months later, all four colors were finally available in the US, but Oh So Orange's popularity seems to have run stock dry faster than the other colorways.

The news comes hot on the heels of rumors that a new, cheaper set of Pixel Buds "A" are inbound. Just last week, Google may have accidentally leaked an image of them.

While most retailers, including Google's own storefront, simply list the Oh So Orange colorway for the Pixel Buds as out of stock, B&H Photo outright claims they've been "discontinued" and Best Buy no longer has a page for that colorway. We've reached out to Google to confirm if that's true, and we'll be sure to update if an official statement is forthcoming. But the color may be gone for good.