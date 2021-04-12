Home audio these days have to be two things: smart and sound good. Google's Nest Audio speaker looks smart, acts smart, and sounds terrific. And if you pick up one of these puppies today, you can get it for a better price.

The hardware inside this tower is substantial with a 19mm tweeter and 75mm woofer. It easily pairs with other speakers of its kin — and we do note that two Nest Audios sound great in stereo — but can play nice with others in a multi-room setup as well. Oh, and it makes for a great alarm clock and podcast player, too. Our full review is here for you to inspect.

Google and participating retailers are selling the Nest Audio for $20 off, bringing it down to $80 for the moment. It's not the absolute lowest price we've seen, but you probably have some extra incentives at your favorite retailer to make this deal especially worthwhile.