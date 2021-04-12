Welcome to Monday, everyone. We have a solid list of sales today, including a few standouts I'd like to highlight. First up is Kingdom Rush Origins, an enjoyable tower defense game. Next, I have Icewind Dale, a fantastic CRPG that is often on sale but is easily worth the sale price. Last up is ½ Halfway, a minimal puzzler that offers a short but refined experience. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 29 temporarily free and 30 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Intervalometer for Canon M50 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- ProShot $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Tea-Time! Talk! (18+) LIVE-VIDEO-CHAT (ADULTS) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Audio Recorder $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- SkanApp hands-free PDF scanner $19.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Art Portfolio: Create and download your portfolios $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Chicken Tournament $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- 2021 NEW Math puzzles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Glidey - Minimal puzzle game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- [VIP]Missile Dude RPG: Offline tap tap Missile $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Timing Hero PV: Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Best U $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Defense Warrior Premium: Castle Battle Offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Empire Warriors Premium: Tower Defense Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Heroes Defender Fantasy - Epic Tower Defense Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero Fruit Premium: Robot Wars Future Battles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight - Epic Action $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap Legend Premium: Hero Fight Offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- INFINITY THE BLOCK : HELL BOSS (OFFLINE IDLE) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zane Vengance Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Alexis Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Black Army Ruby - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Black & White HD -Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Win10 Flat - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Blex UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cuticon Square - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Diamond - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Win Metal - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Daily Workouts $24.99 -> $16.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Simply Yoga $19.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- FDE.AI Pro [ROOT] + FPS meter $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- MEAM - The Meme Maker Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Money Manager - Expense Tracker, Personal Finance $3.49 -> $2.39; Sale ends in 5 days
- EvoWallet - Money Tracker [Premium] $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- YoWindow Weather - Unlimited $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Kingdom Rush Origins - Tower Defense Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Greenskin Invasion $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- ½ Halfway $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel] $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Civilization Path $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cannon Conquest (ALL UNLOCKS) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mega Adventure - Platform retro adventure $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mega Maker $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Age of History $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Aquarium Tycoon $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ColEm Deluxe - Complete ColecoVision Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mission Ammunition $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Word Search Super Pro (Ad Free) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- [Premium] RPG Dragon Lapis $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- [Premium] RPG Dragon Sinker $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- RPG Monochrome Order $8.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Hexagon Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Animated Photo Widget + $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Launcher Prime 🔹 Customize, Fresh, Clean $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Oxigen Circle - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Oxigen Circle 3D - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- Oxigen HD - Icon Pack $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments